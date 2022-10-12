ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Very British Fiasco – Kevin Dowd

On September 6th this year Liz Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister. Truss immediately announced a “bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform,” and appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as her new Chancellor of the Exchequer. What followed was a comedy of unforced errors...
AIER Leading Indicators Index Falls Farther Below Neutral – Robert Hughes

AIER’s Leading Indicators Index fell to a new cycle low of 25 in September from 29 in August. The latest result is the fourth consecutive month below the neutral 50 threshold and, excluding the lockdown recession in 2020, matches the lowest level since the recovery from the recession of 2008-2009. The September reading is consistent with broadening weakness in the economy and significantly elevated risks for the outlook.
Veronique de Rugy: Are deficits actually going down?

The President is annoyed. On Saturday, during a speech to the Congressional Black Caucus, he complained that "I'm so sick of Republicans saying we're the 'big spenders.' Give me a break. Give me a break." He all but said in one portion of the speech that he is spending a lot of money on special interests and yet "doing all of this while reducing the deficit — last year, $350 billion, and this year by $1...
Lukashenko’s Mad Attempt to ‘Forbid’ Prices From Rising Is a Movie We’ve Seen Before – Lawrence Reed

“Even the tyrant never rules by force alone,” wrote G. K. Chesterton, “but mostly by fairy tales.”. Alexander Lukashenko meets Chesterton’s description perfectly. Since 1994, he has kept himself in power as President of Belarus by stealing elections, mugging the press, and serving as Vladimir Putin’s most loyal stooge in Eastern Europe. In May 2021, he even forced a Ryanair jet en route from Greece to Lithuania to land in his capital of Minsk so he could arrest a leading dissident on board, Roman Protasevich. The least free nation in all of Europe, Belarus is cursed with a horrific human rights record thanks to the blood-soaked hands of its maniacal dictator.
