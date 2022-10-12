“Even the tyrant never rules by force alone,” wrote G. K. Chesterton, “but mostly by fairy tales.”. Alexander Lukashenko meets Chesterton’s description perfectly. Since 1994, he has kept himself in power as President of Belarus by stealing elections, mugging the press, and serving as Vladimir Putin’s most loyal stooge in Eastern Europe. In May 2021, he even forced a Ryanair jet en route from Greece to Lithuania to land in his capital of Minsk so he could arrest a leading dissident on board, Roman Protasevich. The least free nation in all of Europe, Belarus is cursed with a horrific human rights record thanks to the blood-soaked hands of its maniacal dictator.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO