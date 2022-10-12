Read full article on original website
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
'There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard
Frank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. Everton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
Son, Kane ensure Spurs keep mettle in critical Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt
LONDON -- Son Heung-Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday as Spurs took a big step toward qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially down early against the defending Europa League champions thanks to a goal...
Sky Blue News: Closing Copenhagen, Erling Update, De Bruyne Dishes, and More...
Manchester City are back in action in the Premier League as they are set for a Sunday trip to Anfield. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you up to date. Copenhagen vs Man City summary: score, goals and highlights - Champions League 2022/23 - Calum Roche - as.com.
Familiar foes set to meet again - A look back at previous encounters with Wigan at the SOL!
Between the pitch being in horrid condition, an out-of-shape Andy Reid delivering an impressive cameo and Daryl Murphy scoring one of the goals of the season, this match was fairly memorable. Sunderland and Steve Bruce’s Wigan were battling close to each other at the bottom of the Premier League table...
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
October 14th-16th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Rangers 1, Liverpool 7 - Match Recap: Feast or Famine Reds Decide to Feast
Reds: Firmino 24’ 55’, Nunez 66’, Salah 75’ 80’ 82’, Elliott 89’. Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, and Ibrahima Konate all get the start in this Champions League tie in Scotland. Definitely good to see the big man back in defense, and the two young attacking midfielders remain the most positive thing in this otherwise pretty dour start to the season. The big miss is Mohamed Salah, who didn’t look at his best against Arsenal, and could definitely use the rest ahead of City.
Report: Liverpool Plan January Offer For Ligue 1 Striker Amid Real Madrid & Barcelona Interest
Jurgen Klopp is said to be behind reported Liverpool interest in Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Roker Roundtable: “Are you looking forward to the return of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’?”
When this was first rumoured, I was concerned that it would cover the whole of the current season, which as the previous two series’ of ‘Sunderland Til I Die’ showcased, those campaigns ended in failure. Now it has been announced as a mini-series documenting our promotion to...
Conte: Spence, Gil improving, playing their way into more minutes
Guys, gals, and non-binary pals, I bring you team news from paradise. I promised myself I wasn’t going to write much (if at all) while on vacation in St. John, USVI but I find myself with a little down time and a solid wifi connection so why not do a quick write-up?
Know your Tottenham opponent: Everton
Since the 3-1 loss to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have steadied the ship just a bit with two wins and a goalless away draw in their last three games (two in the Champions League and one Premier League match). In the past three games, Spurs have started to become a bit more positive in their approach, perhaps due to Antonio Conte utilizing different tactics as well as new players being brought into the fold.
Breaking: Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for Everton
Having his pre-match presser with the English media today, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte delivered the news about Dejan Kulusevski and whether or not the Swedish International would make his return to the team. Additionally, after the Champions League game, Conte said everybody would be available to go and his choices...
Guardiola says Liverpool is still Man City's biggest threat
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola is convinced that midtable Liverpool remains Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League this season ahead of their game at Anfield on Sunday. The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target West Ham’s Declan Rice
Liverpool will need to sign midfielders come the summer of 2023. Many will say the club needed to do that in the summer of 2022, too—and that their failure to do so is a key part of why they have struggled to start the season. Certainly, though, there will...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, October 13
Every Thursday the television show “Welcome To Wrexham” airs in the US. It chronices the first 18 or so months of Ryan Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. The season finale is probably tonight and we know how it ends. Wrexham...
‘Why not us?’ -Mason Mount, probably
Few things improve the mood of a nation more better than wins on the football pitch, and Chelsea have reeled off four in a row, including two against the defending Italian champions. Head coach Graham Potter may not be getting carried away, and neither is Mason Mount ... but the...
Mason Mount to undergo ‘precautionary’ scan for thigh injury that may be just a bruise — report
Mason Mount missed training on Friday due to a “thigh injury” for which he will undergo a scan today (Saturday), which will determine whether he travels with the team to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa on Sunday. The nature of the injury is not exactly clear, though...
Everton’s injury woes begin to ease - though news of a setback comes as no surprise
Everton’s lengthy injury list finally looks to be easing with a number of players back out on the grass at Finch Farm. A tweet from the club earlier on Thursday showed the welcome sight of Ben Godfrey and Nathan Patterson back in training. Godfrey has not played since suffering...
Chelsea closing in on Southampton’s Joe Shields for ‘Director of Recruitment’ — report
An exclusive report form the Oracle Fabrizio Romano, for whom it’s always transfer season, claims that Chelsea are “closing in” on Joe Shields as our new “Director of Recruitment”, which I presume is a fancy term for sporting director (like we don’t have a CEO but rather a “President of Business”).
