If anything has become very clear over the past few years, it’s that Leicester players have been deployed in multiple positions in many different formations. Well except Harvey Barnes, he is one of the very few players to only play in their desired/best fitting position. Much of this is due to injury and some to the lack of a permanent right winger. Under seemed to be a fit, until he wasn’t and he played very few games in his season on loan. Lookman worked on the right but really was much better and effective on the left. The lack of a fixed right winger has left a gaping hole in the team formation, thus impacting how the Leicester midfield and defense are set up and which personnel are used.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO