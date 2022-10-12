Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Familiar foes set to meet again - A look back at previous encounters with Wigan at the SOL!
Between the pitch being in horrid condition, an out-of-shape Andy Reid delivering an impressive cameo and Daryl Murphy scoring one of the goals of the season, this match was fairly memorable. Sunderland and Steve Bruce’s Wigan were battling close to each other at the bottom of the Premier League table...
SB Nation
Rumor: Spurs interested in Marcos Leonardo of Santos
Still a few months away from the January transfer window opening, a new name has popped up on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. Marcos Leonardo, a 19-year-old center forward, plays for Santos FC and he has taken the first-team promotion with ease. In 28 games with the first team in...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: “Are you looking forward to the return of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’?”
When this was first rumoured, I was concerned that it would cover the whole of the current season, which as the previous two series’ of ‘Sunderland Til I Die’ showcased, those campaigns ended in failure. Now it has been announced as a mini-series documenting our promotion to...
SB Nation
‘Why not us?’ -Mason Mount, probably
Few things improve the mood of a nation more better than wins on the football pitch, and Chelsea have reeled off four in a row, including two against the defending Italian champions. Head coach Graham Potter may not be getting carried away, and neither is Mason Mount ... but the...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Everton at Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up | Time to Rotate?
A defeat to at home to Manchester United last weekend brought Everton’s seven-game unbeaten run to a halt, and next up for the Blues is two tricky away tries in the space of five days: a trip to Tottenham, followed by a visit to Newcastle. But one defeat hasn’t...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Closing Copenhagen, Erling Update, De Bruyne Dishes, and More...
Manchester City are back in action in the Premier League as they are set for a Sunday trip to Anfield. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you up to date. Copenhagen vs Man City summary: score, goals and highlights - Champions League 2022/23 - Calum Roche - as.com.
SB Nation
What Even Is Reading’s Best Possible XI?
Whisper it quietly, but after 13 games, Reading look remarkably… competitive, right? Good, even!. Sure, it’s easy to say Reading are simply nullifying opposition teams and haven’t fully got going on attack. But as current European champion coach Carlo Ancelotti said recently, “playing good football is also about defending well.”
SB Nation
Conte: Spence, Gil improving, playing their way into more minutes
Guys, gals, and non-binary pals, I bring you team news from paradise. I promised myself I wasn’t going to write much (if at all) while on vacation in St. John, USVI but I find myself with a little down time and a solid wifi connection so why not do a quick write-up?
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Leicester’s James Justin: Right or Left?
If anything has become very clear over the past few years, it’s that Leicester players have been deployed in multiple positions in many different formations. Well except Harvey Barnes, he is one of the very few players to only play in their desired/best fitting position. Much of this is due to injury and some to the lack of a permanent right winger. Under seemed to be a fit, until he wasn’t and he played very few games in his season on loan. Lookman worked on the right but really was much better and effective on the left. The lack of a fixed right winger has left a gaping hole in the team formation, thus impacting how the Leicester midfield and defense are set up and which personnel are used.
SB Nation
Know your Tottenham opponent: Everton
Since the 3-1 loss to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have steadied the ship just a bit with two wins and a goalless away draw in their last three games (two in the Champions League and one Premier League match). In the past three games, Spurs have started to become a bit more positive in their approach, perhaps due to Antonio Conte utilizing different tactics as well as new players being brought into the fold.
BBC
'I'm growing into my face like a fine wine' - Chelsea manager Graham Potter on his 'glow up'
Chelsea boss Graham Potter joked that he is "growing into his face like a fine wine" when it was suggested he has had a 'glow up' since arriving at Stamford Bridge. During Potter's news conference before Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, his sartorial choices were an unexpected point of discussion.
SB Nation
On This Day (14 Oct 2000): Kevin Phillips takes England snub out on Chelsea as pair see red
Kevin Phillips undeniably got the rough end of the stick when it came to England call ups. Yes, he was initially capped as a Championship player – albeit one who’d scored 60 goals in just 80 games – but I never thought he got a genuinely fair crack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Mason Mount to undergo ‘precautionary’ scan for thigh injury that may be just a bruise — report
Mason Mount missed training on Friday due to a “thigh injury” for which he will undergo a scan today (Saturday), which will determine whether he travels with the team to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa on Sunday. The nature of the injury is not exactly clear, though...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 10
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 10! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and with the last international break before the World Cup already in the books.
SB Nation
Multiple Club and European Records Broken in 7-1 Rangers Win
Winning 7-1 is fun. Do you know what else is fun? Putting your name into the record books. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota all did so, etching their names into both club and European record books with their exploits last night against Rangers. Let’s start first with Bobby...
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
SB Nation
Leicester City’s Indefensible Defense
With Nottingham Forest getting a point against Aston Villa today, Leicester City have returned to the foot of the table. In nine matches, we have one win, one draw, and seven defeats. We’re on pace for 17 points, a total that would have us bound for the Championship by the end of March.
SB Nation
Everton’s injury woes begin to ease - though news of a setback comes as no surprise
Everton’s lengthy injury list finally looks to be easing with a number of players back out on the grass at Finch Farm. A tweet from the club earlier on Thursday showed the welcome sight of Ben Godfrey and Nathan Patterson back in training. Godfrey has not played since suffering...
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
SB Nation
Joe Shields agrees to join Chelsea from Southampton as ‘co-director of recruitment’ — report
If Joe Shields were a player, the great narrative in the sky would say that he’s had his head turned by Chelsea. But Joe Shields isn’t a player, so he’s simply made a career choice like any other professional in any other field of employ might when a better offer comes along.
Comments / 0