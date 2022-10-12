ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rumor: Spurs interested in Marcos Leonardo of Santos

Still a few months away from the January transfer window opening, a new name has popped up on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. Marcos Leonardo, a 19-year-old center forward, plays for Santos FC and he has taken the first-team promotion with ease. In 28 games with the first team in...
‘Why not us?’ -Mason Mount, probably

Few things improve the mood of a nation more better than wins on the football pitch, and Chelsea have reeled off four in a row, including two against the defending Italian champions. Head coach Graham Potter may not be getting carried away, and neither is Mason Mount ... but the...
Everton at Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up | Time to Rotate?

A defeat to at home to Manchester United last weekend brought Everton’s seven-game unbeaten run to a halt, and next up for the Blues is two tricky away tries in the space of five days: a trip to Tottenham, followed by a visit to Newcastle. But one defeat hasn’t...
What Even Is Reading’s Best Possible XI?

Whisper it quietly, but after 13 games, Reading look remarkably… competitive, right? Good, even!. Sure, it’s easy to say Reading are simply nullifying opposition teams and haven’t fully got going on attack. But as current European champion coach Carlo Ancelotti said recently, “playing good football is also about defending well.”
Leicester’s James Justin: Right or Left?

If anything has become very clear over the past few years, it’s that Leicester players have been deployed in multiple positions in many different formations. Well except Harvey Barnes, he is one of the very few players to only play in their desired/best fitting position. Much of this is due to injury and some to the lack of a permanent right winger. Under seemed to be a fit, until he wasn’t and he played very few games in his season on loan. Lookman worked on the right but really was much better and effective on the left. The lack of a fixed right winger has left a gaping hole in the team formation, thus impacting how the Leicester midfield and defense are set up and which personnel are used.
Know your Tottenham opponent: Everton

Since the 3-1 loss to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have steadied the ship just a bit with two wins and a goalless away draw in their last three games (two in the Champions League and one Premier League match). In the past three games, Spurs have started to become a bit more positive in their approach, perhaps due to Antonio Conte utilizing different tactics as well as new players being brought into the fold.
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 10

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 10! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and with the last international break before the World Cup already in the books.
Multiple Club and European Records Broken in 7-1 Rangers Win

Winning 7-1 is fun. Do you know what else is fun? Putting your name into the record books. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota all did so, etching their names into both club and European record books with their exploits last night against Rangers. Let’s start first with Bobby...
G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
Leicester City’s Indefensible Defense

With Nottingham Forest getting a point against Aston Villa today, Leicester City have returned to the foot of the table. In nine matches, we have one win, one draw, and seven defeats. We’re on pace for 17 points, a total that would have us bound for the Championship by the end of March.
R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
