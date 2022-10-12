Since the 3-1 loss to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have steadied the ship just a bit with two wins and a goalless away draw in their last three games (two in the Champions League and one Premier League match). In the past three games, Spurs have started to become a bit more positive in their approach, perhaps due to Antonio Conte utilizing different tactics as well as new players being brought into the fold.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO