Premier League

Arsenal at Bodø/Glimt match thread: another one

Arsenal travel north of the Arctic Circle for the first time in club history to take on Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League this evening. The Gunners sit top of the group, two points ahead of both PSV and Bodø. They control their own fate to win the group, but with two matches against PSV still to come, Group A is still up for grabs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
What Even Is Reading’s Best Possible XI?

Whisper it quietly, but after 13 games, Reading look remarkably… competitive, right? Good, even!. Sure, it’s easy to say Reading are simply nullifying opposition teams and haven’t fully got going on attack. But as current European champion coach Carlo Ancelotti said recently, “playing good football is also about defending well.”
SOCCER
Rangers 1, Liverpool 7 - Match Recap: Feast or Famine Reds Decide to Feast

Reds: Firmino 24’ 55’, Nunez 66’, Salah 75’ 80’ 82’, Elliott 89’. Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, and Ibrahima Konate all get the start in this Champions League tie in Scotland. Definitely good to see the big man back in defense, and the two young attacking midfielders remain the most positive thing in this otherwise pretty dour start to the season. The big miss is Mohamed Salah, who didn’t look at his best against Arsenal, and could definitely use the rest ahead of City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Know your Tottenham opponent: Everton

Since the 3-1 loss to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have steadied the ship just a bit with two wins and a goalless away draw in their last three games (two in the Champions League and one Premier League match). In the past three games, Spurs have started to become a bit more positive in their approach, perhaps due to Antonio Conte utilizing different tactics as well as new players being brought into the fold.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target West Ham’s Declan Rice

Liverpool will need to sign midfielders come the summer of 2023. Many will say the club needed to do that in the summer of 2022, too—and that their failure to do so is a key part of why they have struggled to start the season. Certainly, though, there will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Beard Report: We Know We Can Compete In This Division

Real football has finally returned with the end of another international break, this time bringing our women’s teams back into action. Liverpool Women will head down south to face Tottenham Hotspur Women (and Vicky Jepson!) on Sunday, eager to restart the momentum following their win against Sunderland in the Continental Tyres League Cup.
SOCCER
Paul Ince And The Art Of Expectation Management

Leicester City were top of the Premier League table in November 2015 and manager Claudio Ranieri was asked whether the club’s aspirations for the season had changed. After all, they had been tipped to battle relegation before a ball had been kicked. “Forty points,” the Italian declared. “Forty points....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Klopp Talk: Haaland’s Specific Threat for Liverpool

Ahead of Liverpool’s match with Manchester City this weekend, manager Jürgen Klopp was asked to speak on City’s phenomenon at striker — Erling Haaland — who has scored 20 goals in 13 matches. Klopp was careful to stress that Haaland poses a challenge specifically because...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Multiple Club and European Records Broken in 7-1 Rangers Win

Winning 7-1 is fun. Do you know what else is fun? Putting your name into the record books. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota all did so, etching their names into both club and European record books with their exploits last night against Rangers. Let’s start first with Bobby...
SOCCER
Roker Ramble: The ex-Newcastle forward that is scared of drag queens... and the return of STID!

I’m not sure what it is about this series that gets my back up. Maybe it’s because they never replied when I sent my CV to them a number of years ago. Or maybe because the series was edited in such a sloppy, haphazard way, they were lucky Ofcom didn’t take an interest. Bluntly it contained more inaccuracies than Amanda Staveley’s defence of the Saudi regime.
SOCCER
Leicester City’s Indefensible Defense

With Nottingham Forest getting a point against Aston Villa today, Leicester City have returned to the foot of the table. In nine matches, we have one win, one draw, and seven defeats. We’re on pace for 17 points, a total that would have us bound for the Championship by the end of March.
PREMIER LEAGUE

