Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
Packers Release New Injury Report Update On Aaron Rodgers
Fans of the Green Bay Packers can breathe a sigh of relief. Despite missing practice yesterday with a right thumb injury, Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field in full capacity today. "The Packers listed QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) as a full participant on today's ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirk Cousins has 'plenty' of money, is aware he's not cool
Cousins had some fun on "Pardon My Take"
NFL Predictions: Week 6 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 6 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
NFL・
Vikings Preseason Star Lands with Raiders Active Roster
Every year, there are players that perform well in the preseason that just miss out on the final 53-man roster. In 2021, such a player that comes to mind is RB A.J. Rose. Over the course of the three preseason games in 2021, Rose rushed 37 times for 151 yards and the only two offensive touchdowns of the Vikings preseason. Nevertheless, the star was cut, and is yet to play a regular season game.
Bleacher Report Has WR Trade in Mind for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have five wide receivers on the active roster, and Bleacher Report has an extra one in mind for the purple team via trade. In addition to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor, Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report suggested this week that the Vikings add Denzel Mims from the New York Jets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
Chicago Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 in week 5
The Chicago Bears fell to 2-3 on the season with a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 9, on the road. The Bears were down 21-3 to the Vikings at half-time but scored 19 unanswered points in the second half. Quarterback Justin Fields finished the afternoon going...
Whalen, starting-over Gophers welcome heralded new class
MINNEAPOLIS - With Minnesota's players gathered in front of her earlier this month, coach Lindsay Whalen conducted a grade-school-style experiment in building camaraderie.Raise your hand, Whalen said, if you played last season with a teammate next to them."Nobody was able to raise their hand," said Whalen, who's begun her fifth year running the program she once starred for.That's because the Gophers only had three players return from the 2021-22 team that went 15-18 amid yet another round of growing pains. Jasmine Powell left midstream in January, Sara Scalia transferred to Indiana after the season...
Week 6 NFL Picks: Is There Any Concern for the Vikings in Miami?
Vikings -7 (Tie) Bears/Vikings O44 points (W) Bengals/Ravens O48 points (L) For the first time since being drafted by the Bengals in 2020, Joe Burrow returns to the state of Louisiana where he led one of the most dangerous offenses in college football history at LSU and won a national championship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets
Rodgers was injured last week at the end of the contest.
Packers vs. Jets: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 6
The Green Bay Packers will attempt to get back in the win column after a loss in London when the New York Jets arrive at Lambeau Field for a Week 6 matchup on Sunday. This will be no cakewalk: The Jets have won three of their last four games, including road wins over the Browns and Steelers.
Packers.com
Lambeau Field ready for Packers-New York Jets game Sunday
Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Sunday afternoon's Packers-Jets game, which will revisit the Packers' storied past as the team wears their historic 50s Classic alternate uniform. Returning for a second straight season, the uniform is inspired by the team's uniforms from 1950-53, which was the second time...
Comments / 0