ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach

When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Warren, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Preseason Star Lands with Raiders Active Roster

Every year, there are players that perform well in the preseason that just miss out on the final 53-man roster. In 2021, such a player that comes to mind is RB A.J. Rose. Over the course of the three preseason games in 2021, Rose rushed 37 times for 151 yards and the only two offensive touchdowns of the Vikings preseason. Nevertheless, the star was cut, and is yet to play a regular season game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Has WR Trade in Mind for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have five wide receivers on the active roster, and Bleacher Report has an extra one in mind for the purple team via trade. In addition to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor, Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report suggested this week that the Vikings add Denzel Mims from the New York Jets.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Titans#American Football#Minnesota Vikings News#Sb Nation Reacts
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Whalen, starting-over Gophers welcome heralded new class

MINNEAPOLIS - With Minnesota's players gathered in front of her earlier this month, coach Lindsay Whalen conducted a grade-school-style experiment in building camaraderie.Raise your hand, Whalen said, if you played last season with a teammate next to them."Nobody was able to raise their hand," said Whalen, who's begun her fifth year running the program she once starred for.That's because the Gophers only had three players return from the 2021-22 team that went 15-18 amid yet another round of growing pains. Jasmine Powell left midstream in January, Sara Scalia transferred to Indiana after the season...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Packers.com

Lambeau Field ready for Packers-New York Jets game Sunday

Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Sunday afternoon's Packers-Jets game, which will revisit the Packers' storied past as the team wears their historic 50s Classic alternate uniform. Returning for a second straight season, the uniform is inspired by the team's uniforms from 1950-53, which was the second time...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy