ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegabber.com

Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)

A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Wesley Chapel, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
thegabber.com

St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide

A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO NEWS: Detectives Seeking Information in 2018 Spring Hill Homicide

SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are still seeking assistance from the public to help solve a Homicide that occurred in Spring Hill, in 2018. In the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, multiple gunmen entered the residence owned by Alek Smith, with the intent to commit a Home Invasion. Mr. Smith confronted the gunmen, while his girlfriend and their infant slept in nearby bedrooms.
SPRING HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Grove#Property Crime#The Pasco Sheriff#Crime Tips Line
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges

SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy