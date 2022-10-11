Read full article on original website
Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)
A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing Teen, Last Seen In Lutz, May Be In Wesley Chapel Area
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for Liana Cadavieco, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Deputies say Cadavieco is 5’3”, around 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen on Oct. 14 around 5:30 p.m., in the Cobbler Dr. area
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide
A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
Deputy speaks after stopping reported stolen truck with children inside
The father flagged the Deputy down, saying his truck was stolen with his children still inside. Deputy Pazmino-Alvarez was working a separate call when he heard a plea that shocked him.
HERNANDO NEWS: Detectives Seeking Information in 2018 Spring Hill Homicide
SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are still seeking assistance from the public to help solve a Homicide that occurred in Spring Hill, in 2018. In the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, multiple gunmen entered the residence owned by Alek Smith, with the intent to commit a Home Invasion. Mr. Smith confronted the gunmen, while his girlfriend and their infant slept in nearby bedrooms.
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
Active Shooter Hoax Sends Police to Pinellas Park, St. Pete High Schools
Police in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg responded to bogus calls about potential active shooter situations at Pinellas Park High School and St. Pete Catholic High School on Oct. 11. Police in both Pinellas County jurisdictions said both calls about school shootings were unfounded. It was part of a series...
VIDEO: Smoke billows out over Port Richey neighborhood after house catches fire
Neighbors captured video of dark smoke billowing out over a Port Richey neighborhood after a house caught fire on Saturday.
Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges
SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
81-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Car Collides With A Tree In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An 81-year-old Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 2:10 pm on Saturday in Land O’ Lakes. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 79-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on US-41, south
Florida man steals $40K from victim after promising to build custom home, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested after deputies said stole more than $40,000 from a victim after he promised to build her a custom home.
Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex expected to be OK after surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — A teenage girl shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning is out of surgery and is expected to live, a Tampa Police Department spokesperson said Friday afternoon. The shooting prompted a nearby high school to go on lockdown. Police say the girl, 17, was shot...
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby
Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars
An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Spring Hill murder of 22-year-old Alek Smith remains unsolved four years later
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Four years ago, a Spring Hill man was murdered during a home invasion – and detectives have not identified a killer. In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, 22-year-old Alek Smith was beaten, shot, and killed, investigators said. His home was located along Legend Street.
State attorney seeks death penalty for 2 Florida cold case suspects
The 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney is seeking the death penalty for two suspects in two cold case murders in Tampa.
