SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are still seeking assistance from the public to help solve a Homicide that occurred in Spring Hill, in 2018. In the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, multiple gunmen entered the residence owned by Alek Smith, with the intent to commit a Home Invasion. Mr. Smith confronted the gunmen, while his girlfriend and their infant slept in nearby bedrooms.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO