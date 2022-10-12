ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SB Nation

Roker Ramble: The ex-Newcastle forward that is scared of drag queens... and the return of STID!

I’m not sure what it is about this series that gets my back up. Maybe it’s because they never replied when I sent my CV to them a number of years ago. Or maybe because the series was edited in such a sloppy, haphazard way, they were lucky Ofcom didn’t take an interest. Bluntly it contained more inaccuracies than Amanda Staveley’s defence of the Saudi regime.
The Independent

Tom Daley: ‘I’m not transgender, but if I was told I couldn’t compete because of who I was, I’d never have tried’

If anyone wants to know what the worst thing about diving is, it’s getting wet,” says Tom Daley, dispensing the sort of twist you’d usually expect from him in the synchronised 10 metres. “Like, every day just getting cold and wet. I know that’s part of the job, but that’s the worst thing.”Daley is talking to me via Zoom from his tasteful south London kitchen (all reclaimed wood and jaunty fridge magnet souvenirs from his travels around the world), which he shares with his husband, the writer and director Dustin Lance Black, and their four-year-old son, Robbie. The 28-year-old is...
SB Nation

Paul Ince And The Art Of Expectation Management

Leicester City were top of the Premier League table in November 2015 and manager Claudio Ranieri was asked whether the club’s aspirations for the season had changed. After all, they had been tipped to battle relegation before a ball had been kicked. “Forty points,” the Italian declared. “Forty points....
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Haaland’s Specific Threat for Liverpool

Ahead of Liverpool’s match with Manchester City this weekend, manager Jürgen Klopp was asked to speak on City’s phenomenon at striker — Erling Haaland — who has scored 20 goals in 13 matches. Klopp was careful to stress that Haaland poses a challenge specifically because...
