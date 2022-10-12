Read full article on original website
Pep Talk: “Always difficult, since we arrived together. It’s special.”
Pep Guardiola has much to say as the Catalan manager spoke prior to the massive match vs Pool on Sunday. He spoke about the opposition, injuries, tactics and much more. “Always difficult, since we arrived together. It’s special.”. “Always have been [Man City’s biggest challengers]. I know the quality...
Roker Ramble: The ex-Newcastle forward that is scared of drag queens... and the return of STID!
I’m not sure what it is about this series that gets my back up. Maybe it’s because they never replied when I sent my CV to them a number of years ago. Or maybe because the series was edited in such a sloppy, haphazard way, they were lucky Ofcom didn’t take an interest. Bluntly it contained more inaccuracies than Amanda Staveley’s defence of the Saudi regime.
Familiar foes set to meet again - A look back at previous encounters with Wigan at the SOL!
Between the pitch being in horrid condition, an out-of-shape Andy Reid delivering an impressive cameo and Daryl Murphy scoring one of the goals of the season, this match was fairly memorable. Sunderland and Steve Bruce’s Wigan were battling close to each other at the bottom of the Premier League table...
Tom Daley: ‘I’m not transgender, but if I was told I couldn’t compete because of who I was, I’d never have tried’
If anyone wants to know what the worst thing about diving is, it’s getting wet,” says Tom Daley, dispensing the sort of twist you’d usually expect from him in the synchronised 10 metres. “Like, every day just getting cold and wet. I know that’s part of the job, but that’s the worst thing.”Daley is talking to me via Zoom from his tasteful south London kitchen (all reclaimed wood and jaunty fridge magnet souvenirs from his travels around the world), which he shares with his husband, the writer and director Dustin Lance Black, and their four-year-old son, Robbie. The 28-year-old is...
Gary Lineker hopes male gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup
Gary Lineker wants to see a Premier League player come out as gay during the Qatar World Cup to send a strong message to a host nation where homosexuality remains a crime. The former England striker Lineker told the Daily Mirror he knows of two gay Premier League players, saying they had been “very close” to coming out before now.
Roker Roundtable: “Are you looking forward to the return of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’?”
When this was first rumoured, I was concerned that it would cover the whole of the current season, which as the previous two series’ of ‘Sunderland Til I Die’ showcased, those campaigns ended in failure. Now it has been announced as a mini-series documenting our promotion to...
On This Day (14 Oct 2000): Kevin Phillips takes England snub out on Chelsea as pair see red
Kevin Phillips undeniably got the rough end of the stick when it came to England call ups. Yes, he was initially capped as a Championship player – albeit one who’d scored 60 goals in just 80 games – but I never thought he got a genuinely fair crack.
Roker Roundup: Ex-Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson announces his retirement after a long career
Former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson has announced that he will retire at the end of the current Allsvenskan season, which means the final game of his long career will be on November, 6. Larsson currently plays for AIK, and told the Swedish club’s official website that ending his career in...
Paul Ince And The Art Of Expectation Management
Leicester City were top of the Premier League table in November 2015 and manager Claudio Ranieri was asked whether the club’s aspirations for the season had changed. After all, they had been tipped to battle relegation before a ball had been kicked. “Forty points,” the Italian declared. “Forty points....
Klopp Talk: Haaland’s Specific Threat for Liverpool
Ahead of Liverpool’s match with Manchester City this weekend, manager Jürgen Klopp was asked to speak on City’s phenomenon at striker — Erling Haaland — who has scored 20 goals in 13 matches. Klopp was careful to stress that Haaland poses a challenge specifically because...
