October 13 - 14, 2022 | All day. This year's Great Plains Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Conference will focus on the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach in the prevention of targeted violence, particularly mass casualty events. Nationally known presenters will stimulate audience thinking about how threat assessment and management practices can be scaled operationally in a variety of environments. Sessions will include information appropriate for those new to the field of threat assessment and those with extensive experience.

LINCOLN, NE