ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bethlehem, PA
Newswatch 16

Tannersville Inn items on auction block

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smokey Bear
WFMZ-TV Online

ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sauconsource.com

Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022) Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Entertainment around the area

Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
JIM THORPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus

Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Heavy rain causes some flooding in Bethlehem Twp.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Downpours Thursday afternoon and evening caused some flooding in our area. A few cars got stuck at a typical wet weather trouble spot in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County. Emergency crews assisted the drivers out of a few cars on Santee Road, just off of Easton Avenue.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy