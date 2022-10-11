Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
thebrownandwhite.com
Celebrating 100 years of Hotel Bethlehem: Why the now-Lehigh Valley staple was worth saving
Historic Hotel Bethlehem opened its doors 100 years ago. From being a prominent tourist attraction throughout the 1920s to temporarily shutting its doors in the late 1990s, this local hotel has a history. This year, the hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary by recognizing its long history and hosting a...
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Big pumpkins in place as West Reading gears up to celebrate Pumpkin Fest
WEST READING, Pa. - It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween in West Reading. The big pumpkins are in place ahead of Pumpkin Fest on Penn Avenue. This is the eighth year The West Reading Tavern is spearheading the event. Award-winning pumpkin carver Danny Kissel will be back to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tannersville Inn items on auction block
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Hispanic leader who spent 2 decades in public service discusses how the Hispanic community has grown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you want to talk to a pillar of the Hispanic community, look no further than Julio Guridy, a man who has truly lived a life of service. He came to Pennsylvania from the Dominican Republic 46 years ago at the age of 15, and was one of only a handful of Hispanics at Freedom High School.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car show, Trunk or Treat will be part of LCCC’s 33rd annual craft festival
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The HiLites Motor Club will hold a car cruise and Trunk or Treat event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Luzerne County Community College’s campus in Nanticoke. The car cruise will be held in conjunction with the...
Take a look inside Lehigh University’s biggest building yet (PHOTOS)
Those familiar with Bethlehem may know it as the building with “LEHIGH” lit up at night along the roofline. On Friday, Lehigh University celebrated all that goes into its new Health, Science and Technology Building, with remarks from university leadership and media tours. At 124 E. Morton St....
The 15 best towns for the ultimate fall day trip from the Lehigh Valley
A lot is made of the Lehigh Valley’s proximity to New York City and Philadelphia. While it is perfectly located smack dab between those major cities, it is also a perfect jumping off point for day trips to fascinating places.
WFMZ-TV Online
ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sauconsource.com
Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022) Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Times News
Entertainment around the area
Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
WFMZ-TV Online
Official: Cause of Sellersville apartment fire undetermined because of collapsed floor
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Investigators can't say what caused an apartment building in Bucks County to catch fire. The fire marshal says there's too much damage. 13 people are out of their homes after flames tore through the building along Ridge Road in Sellersville earlier this month. A business on the...
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
wdiy.org
Boys & Girls Club of Allentown to Receive $250,000 in State Grants | WDIY Local News
A local Allentown nonprofit will receive a quarter-million dollars in state grant funding. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. State Sen. Pat Browne’s office announced Thursday that the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown will receive $250,000 in funding to help it serve the city’s youth. According to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Block of blighted buildings coming down to make way for senior housing in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - An entire city block of blighted buildings is coming down in Shenandoah to make way for affordable, senior housing. The 100 block of North Bower Street will no longer be an eyesore. "This community once had more than 30,000 people and so when people left, unfortunately the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
WFMZ-TV Online
Heavy rain causes some flooding in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Downpours Thursday afternoon and evening caused some flooding in our area. A few cars got stuck at a typical wet weather trouble spot in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County. Emergency crews assisted the drivers out of a few cars on Santee Road, just off of Easton Avenue.
Comments / 0