(Malvern) -- The East Mills Wolverines (5-2) are in prime position to secure sole possession of 3rd place in their district with a win over Stanton-Essex (4-3) on Friday. While Lenox (7-0) and Fremont-Mills (6-1) have emerged as the top two teams in 8-player District 9 action, the Wolverines are also looking to carry momentum from a dominant 52-6 win over East Union into a critical matchup to prevent a possible tie-breaker against the Vikings.

STANTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO