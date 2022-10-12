ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treynor, IA

kmaland.com

Griswold tested, gritty heading into the postseason

(Griswold) -- A rigorous Corner Conference slate has prepared Griswold volleyball for Class 1A postseason action. The Tigers maneuvered through the regular season with a 17-14 record and finished with a 3-3 record in the Corner Conference. "We made steady improvements throughout the season," Coach Jody Rossell said. "We were...
GRISWOLD, IA
kmaland.com

Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick

(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

East Mills seeks guaranteed playoff berth, third-straight win against Stanton-Essex

(Malvern) -- The East Mills Wolverines (5-2) are in prime position to secure sole possession of 3rd place in their district with a win over Stanton-Essex (4-3) on Friday. While Lenox (7-0) and Fremont-Mills (6-1) have emerged as the top two teams in 8-player District 9 action, the Wolverines are also looking to carry momentum from a dominant 52-6 win over East Union into a critical matchup to prevent a possible tie-breaker against the Vikings.
STANTON, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Iowa Class 4A/5A Week 8 (10/14): Glenwood, LC, AL among winners

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North and LeMars were among the winners in KMAland Iowa Class 4A and 5A on Friday. Kayden Anderson threw for 191 yards and four touchdowns while Tate Mayberry, Kellen Scott, Briten Maxwell, Nolan Mount and Tristan Meier all had rushing scores for Glenwood. Payton Longmeyer had two receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Poland-Molina had a scoop and score for 30 yards.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

F-M grad Smith to lead Sidney girls basketball program

(Sidney) -- Sidney has hired Ashley Smith as its new head girls basketball coach. Smith had served as an assistant for the last three years under the previous head coach, Paige Landwehr. Landwehr resigned from the role after last season. Smith graduated from Fremont-Mills in 2014 and played basketball at...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

St. Albert alum Wilber making a name for himself at Iowa Western

(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate Sam Wilber has been a vital part to Iowa Western football's 6-0 start. Wilber is the Reivers' starting kicker and has taken the role head-on with two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. "I'm very happy," Wilber said....
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Nebraska Week 8 (10/14): Ashland-Greenwood gets key win over Roncalli

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14. KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT. Ralston 42 Hastings 28. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kmaland.com

Improved passing, serving setting the tone for Rock Port volleyball

(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port volleyball team feels it has made the proper strides to put itself in a good position during the upcoming postseason. The Blue Jays have maneuvered through their regular season slate with a 12-9 record behind a growing offense and efficient serving. "Since day one,...
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
HARLAN, IA
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said during Wednesday's press conference

On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for the first time since the Hawkeyes faced South Dakota State in week one. Ferentz directly addressed the criticism surrounding his offense, next steps to fix it, if he would consider stepping down and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz said during the 33-minute press conference.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa

Pronunciation: Pronounced "While" Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. A Celebration of Life Visitation with family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday,...
ATLANTIC, IA

