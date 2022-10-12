Read full article on original website
Griswold tested, gritty heading into the postseason
(Griswold) -- A rigorous Corner Conference slate has prepared Griswold volleyball for Class 1A postseason action. The Tigers maneuvered through the regular season with a 17-14 record and finished with a 3-3 record in the Corner Conference. "We made steady improvements throughout the season," Coach Jody Rossell said. "We were...
Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
East Mills seeks guaranteed playoff berth, third-straight win against Stanton-Essex
(Malvern) -- The East Mills Wolverines (5-2) are in prime position to secure sole possession of 3rd place in their district with a win over Stanton-Essex (4-3) on Friday. While Lenox (7-0) and Fremont-Mills (6-1) have emerged as the top two teams in 8-player District 9 action, the Wolverines are also looking to carry momentum from a dominant 52-6 win over East Union into a critical matchup to prevent a possible tie-breaker against the Vikings.
KMAland Girls XC (10/13): Mount Ayr claims home title, Heelan wins MRC, Auburn, Palmyra to state
(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr won their home meet, Heelan took another MRC championship, Auburn and Palmyra moved to state and more from Thursday in KMAland girls cross country. Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Harlan) The Glenwood girls and Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman ran to championships at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet....
KMAland Iowa Class 4A/5A Week 8 (10/14): Glenwood, LC, AL among winners
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North and LeMars were among the winners in KMAland Iowa Class 4A and 5A on Friday. Kayden Anderson threw for 191 yards and four touchdowns while Tate Mayberry, Kellen Scott, Briten Maxwell, Nolan Mount and Tristan Meier all had rushing scores for Glenwood. Payton Longmeyer had two receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Poland-Molina had a scoop and score for 30 yards.
F-M grad Smith to lead Sidney girls basketball program
(Sidney) -- Sidney has hired Ashley Smith as its new head girls basketball coach. Smith had served as an assistant for the last three years under the previous head coach, Paige Landwehr. Landwehr resigned from the role after last season. Smith graduated from Fremont-Mills in 2014 and played basketball at...
St. Albert alum Wilber making a name for himself at Iowa Western
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate Sam Wilber has been a vital part to Iowa Western football's 6-0 start. Wilber is the Reivers' starting kicker and has taken the role head-on with two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. "I'm very happy," Wilber said....
KMAland Tennis (10/14): Nebraska City pair claim sixth in No. 1 doubles
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City duo of Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson claimed sixth place in the Class B No. 1 doubles draw on Friday. The Pioneer pair beat Adams Central, 8-4, to open the second day of the tournament before falling in the fifth-place match to Lexington, 8-3. Find...
Southwest Valley carries four-game win streak into crucial matchup with Mount Ayr
(Corning) -- Southwest Valley (6-1) is the winner of four straight games and will have a chance to earn a home playoff game with a victory over Mount Ayr (6-1) Friday. The Timberwolves downed Riverside (2-5) 49-21 in Week 7. “We were excited,” Southwest Valley head coach Anthony Donahoo said....
KMAland Nebraska Week 8 (10/14): Ashland-Greenwood gets key win over Roncalli
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14. KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT. Ralston 42 Hastings 28. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1.
Logan-Magnolia girls, Woodbine boys still in top 5 of IATC Team Rankings
(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland cross country teams are in the top 10 of the latest rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches. Logan-Magnolia is the top girls team at No. 1 in Class 1A while Woodbine leads the boys field at No. 3 in 1A.
Improved passing, serving setting the tone for Rock Port volleyball
(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port volleyball team feels it has made the proper strides to put itself in a good position during the upcoming postseason. The Blue Jays have maneuvered through their regular season slate with a 12-9 record behind a growing offense and efficient serving. "Since day one,...
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha, Northwest, UMKC all winners
(KMAland) -- The Omaha, Northwest Missouri State and UMKC women picked up wins in regional college soccer on Friday.
KMAland Football Scoreboard (10/13): Sioux City East, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra, Lourdes Central Catholic winners
(KMAland) -- Sioux City East, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra and Lourdes Central Catholic were KMAland winners in football on Thursday. Check out the full scoreboard below. Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Falls City Sacred Heart 0. Nolan Beccard threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns, including 83 and two to Miles Poppleton, in...
KMAland Softball (10/12): Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley both win district slugfests
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley were both high-scoring winners in KMAland Missouri district softball on Wednesday. Jaden Atkins had two hits and two RBI, and Hadley DeFreece pitched in two hits and two runs for Northeast Nodaway in the win. Baylie Busby added a hit and two RBI, and Myler Wilmes pitched in one hit and two RBI.
6th Annual KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series set for November 6th
(KMAland) -- The sixth annual KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series is set for Sunday, November 6th. The annual event pitting KMAland seniors against one another in a tournament series will take place in Glenwood again this year. Stay tuned for more information but mark your calendars now!
Iowa Football: Everything offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said during Wednesday's press conference
On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for the first time since the Hawkeyes faced South Dakota State in week one. Ferentz directly addressed the criticism surrounding his offense, next steps to fix it, if he would consider stepping down and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz said during the 33-minute press conference.
Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa
Pronunciation: Pronounced "While" Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. A Celebration of Life Visitation with family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday,...
