ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

A third of English sites not showing food hygiene score, finds survey

A third of food outlets in England don’t display a food hygiene rating but the figure has decreased over recent years, according to a survey. In Northern Ireland and Wales, businesses are legally required to display their Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) sticker but this is not the case in England. The system ranges from 0 to 5, with 5 indicating “very good” and 0 meaning “urgent improvement necessary”.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Suella Braverman is gaslighting victims of modern slavery

In towns, streets and communities all across the UK, people are trapped in modern slavery. This is not only a failure, but an affront to us all. At a time when the UK needs an urgent upgrade of existing legislation and policies on modern slavery that better protect people, instead, a dangerous narrative is being spread, and victims of slavery up and down the country are being failed.For years, we have been challenging the UK government as it embeds its hostile immigration policies, normalising dangerous rhetoric that pitches communities against those in need of support and protection. This rhetoric harms...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Resources#Consumer Protection#Rwanda#Business Industry#Linus Business#Unido#Codex#The Food Standards Agency
foodsafetynews.com

Dutch retailer issues recall after Ferrero chocolate error

A Dutch retailer has issued a recall after mistakenly sending Ferrero chocolate potentially contaminated with Salmonella to market. Jumbo is recalling Ferrero Kinder Schokobons 300 grams with an expiry date of Oct. 5, 2022 or earlier. These products were recalled by Ferrero in April this year in relation to a...
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella sickens more than 50 in Sweden

More than 50 people have fallen ill in a national outbreak of Salmonella in Sweden with the source yet to be identified. A total of 54 confirmed cases of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from 20 different regions in the country from Sept. 17 to Oct. 5. Patients are aged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

NVWA urges Salmonella focus in poultry despite bird flu problem

Dutch authorities have stressed the need to keep a focus on Salmonella despite restrictions because of avian flu outbreaks. Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is causing a lot of concern among companies and within the poultry farming sector. Efforts are being made to prevent further infections by taking...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy