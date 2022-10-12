Read full article on original website
EU return audit to Poland finds unresolved issues; Salmonella in poultry still a problem
Major problems remain in the Polish control system for beef and poultry meat, according to the European Commission’s health and safety agency. A remote DG Sante audit, in October 2021 in Poland, followed-up two audits in 2019 on beef and poultry meat and made nine recommendations. In 2019, a...
A third of English sites not showing food hygiene score, finds survey
A third of food outlets in England don’t display a food hygiene rating but the figure has decreased over recent years, according to a survey. In Northern Ireland and Wales, businesses are legally required to display their Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) sticker but this is not the case in England. The system ranges from 0 to 5, with 5 indicating “very good” and 0 meaning “urgent improvement necessary”.
Dutch retailer issues recall after Ferrero chocolate error
A Dutch retailer has issued a recall after mistakenly sending Ferrero chocolate potentially contaminated with Salmonella to market. Jumbo is recalling Ferrero Kinder Schokobons 300 grams with an expiry date of Oct. 5, 2022 or earlier. These products were recalled by Ferrero in April this year in relation to a...
Salmonella sickens more than 50 in Sweden
More than 50 people have fallen ill in a national outbreak of Salmonella in Sweden with the source yet to be identified. A total of 54 confirmed cases of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from 20 different regions in the country from Sept. 17 to Oct. 5. Patients are aged...
NVWA urges Salmonella focus in poultry despite bird flu problem
Dutch authorities have stressed the need to keep a focus on Salmonella despite restrictions because of avian flu outbreaks. Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is causing a lot of concern among companies and within the poultry farming sector. Efforts are being made to prevent further infections by taking...
