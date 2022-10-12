ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

welovedexter.com

Football: Dexter wins SEC Red with thrilling victory over Saline (See WLD photogallery)

The story goes that when the Beatles first played the Ed Sullivan Show in February, 1964, New York City recorded its lowest crime rate in history because everyone was home watching the Fab Four on TV. Fast forward to October 2022 and the same probably could be said for Dexter because how could there be any crimes committed when the entire town was at Al Ritt Stadium – along with half of Saline.
DEXTER, MI
welovedexter.com

Swimming: Recent results show Dreadnaughts in the fast lane for big finish

The swimming and diving state finals are still a month away with Division 1 teams heading to Oakland University and Division 2 teams competing at Calvin University on Nov. 18-19. With the final lap just around the corner, the Dexter team appears to be heading in the right direction with times dropping and confidence climbing.
DEXTER, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career

Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Jackson man wins Lucky for Life lottery

From the Michigan State Lottery — Beginner’s luck led to a Jackson County man winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery playing the Lucky For Life game. Mark Watson, 77, matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 20 – 05-26-28-37-42 – to win the big prize. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Mike Levine Lakelands Trail State Park is a Beauty to Behold

The Mike Levine Lakelands Trail Linear State Park is a popular destination for those in the area who are drawn to the outdoors. The 33-mile trail, spanning from Hamburg Township in Livingston County to Blackman Township in Jackson County, is the perfect destination to walk, bike, or expand your knowledge of Michigan's rich history.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Cider Mills – The Top 8 in Cider Mill Madness

Meet your Top 8 Cider Mills in the WCSX Cider Mill Madness. All of our contenders have amazing histories and ciders. Remember, when you vote, you’re looking at the overall experience of the cider mill. It’s definitely about the cider, but it’s also about your overall love or liking of that cider mill. Our cider mills are welcome to take the graphic below and use it for social media. Nothing wrong with rallying your troops and letting them know that you would like their support. There’s a lot on the line!
PLYMOUTH, MI

