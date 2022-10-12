The story goes that when the Beatles first played the Ed Sullivan Show in February, 1964, New York City recorded its lowest crime rate in history because everyone was home watching the Fab Four on TV. Fast forward to October 2022 and the same probably could be said for Dexter because how could there be any crimes committed when the entire town was at Al Ritt Stadium – along with half of Saline.

DEXTER, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO