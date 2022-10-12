ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welovedexter.com

Football: Dexter wins SEC Red with thrilling victory over Saline (See WLD photogallery)

The story goes that when the Beatles first played the Ed Sullivan Show in February, 1964, New York City recorded its lowest crime rate in history because everyone was home watching the Fab Four on TV. Fast forward to October 2022 and the same probably could be said for Dexter because how could there be any crimes committed when the entire town was at Al Ritt Stadium – along with half of Saline.
DEXTER, MI
welovedexter.com

Swimming: Recent results show Dreadnaughts in the fast lane for big finish

The swimming and diving state finals are still a month away with Division 1 teams heading to Oakland University and Division 2 teams competing at Calvin University on Nov. 18-19. With the final lap just around the corner, the Dexter team appears to be heading in the right direction with times dropping and confidence climbing.
DEXTER, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haslett, MI
City
Dexter, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
City
Mason, MI
Dexter, MI
Sports
City
Coldwater, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golf Club#Pioneer#The Division 2 Regionals#Division 2#Forest Akers West
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career

Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard give their takes on new U-M President Santa Ono

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan this week welcomed a new president, as Santa Ono began a five-year term on Friday, Oct. 14. Ono has been an outspoken supporter of athletics, including during his leadership roles at the University of Cincinnati and at the University of British Columbia. He brings that same passion to Ann Arbor, as evidenced by his comments in July after he was confirmed as president-elect.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Special Weather Statement for Jackson County

Jackson, Mich. (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) — Strong showers/thunderstorms could impact the area this afternoon. At 130 PM EDT, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms extending from mid-lake west of Big Sable Point to near Milwaukee. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy