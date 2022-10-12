Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
welovedexter.com
Football: Dexter wins SEC Red with thrilling victory over Saline (See WLD photogallery)
The story goes that when the Beatles first played the Ed Sullivan Show in February, 1964, New York City recorded its lowest crime rate in history because everyone was home watching the Fab Four on TV. Fast forward to October 2022 and the same probably could be said for Dexter because how could there be any crimes committed when the entire town was at Al Ritt Stadium – along with half of Saline.
Swimming: Recent results show Dreadnaughts in the fast lane for big finish
The swimming and diving state finals are still a month away with Division 1 teams heading to Oakland University and Division 2 teams competing at Calvin University on Nov. 18-19. With the final lap just around the corner, the Dexter team appears to be heading in the right direction with times dropping and confidence climbing.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
mgoblue
Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
Flint-area high school football teams trending upward, Week 8 Power Rankings
FLINT – Two weeks remain the high school football regular season and there are some very good games on the Flint-area schedule this week. Only three area teams are unbeaten heading into Week 8 but all have tough games.
Brighton, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Brighton. The Howell High School football team will have a game with Brighton High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00. The Howell High School football team will have a game with Brighton High School on October 13, 2022, 15:30:00.
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career
Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
247Sports
Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard give their takes on new U-M President Santa Ono
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan this week welcomed a new president, as Santa Ono began a five-year term on Friday, Oct. 14. Ono has been an outspoken supporter of athletics, including during his leadership roles at the University of Cincinnati and at the University of British Columbia. He brings that same passion to Ann Arbor, as evidenced by his comments in July after he was confirmed as president-elect.
Basketball player Emoni Bates to have felony charges dismissed, attorney says
College basketball player Emoni Bates will have two felony charges against him dismissed, according to his attorney Steve Haney.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
welovedexter.com
Remodelers Home Tour is Oct. 22-23 and features eight beautifully remodeled homes in Ann Arbor, Plymouth
The annual Remodelers Home Tour is Oct. 22-23 and features eight beautifully remodeled homes in Ann Arbor and Plymouth. Find design inspiration, and connect with the professionals that can help improve or design and build your home. Brought to you by BRAG (Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor).
Popular Jackson park to be relocated, get new basketball court
JACKSON, MI – Work to reconstruct and move a city of Jackson park could begin next year. The Jackson City Council voted 6-0 to award a $329,393 contract to R.W. Mercer to relocate and rebuild Optimist Park in a Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting. This stems from the city selling the former park property, and deciding to relocate it to an adjacent lot.
Here are the $1.5B in construction projects underway at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Seeing a lot of orange and white cones and fences around the University of Michigan? It’s due to the many construction projects pending across the Ann Arbor campus. There are seven projects currently underway, as well as one set to start in the winter of...
WKHM
Special Weather Statement for Jackson County
Jackson, Mich. (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) — Strong showers/thunderstorms could impact the area this afternoon. At 130 PM EDT, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms extending from mid-lake west of Big Sable Point to near Milwaukee. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55...
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
