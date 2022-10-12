Read full article on original website
paonlinecasino.com
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf, Sen. Casey Celebrate $20.3 Million Grant, Historic Investments in Philaport
Today, Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited the Port of Philadelphia to celebrate a $20.3 million federal grant to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal. “The port is an economic powerhouse not just for the Philadelphia region, but for all of Pennsylvania,” said...
New COVID cases relatively flat in PA. Here are the 3 counties at a high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12,868 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Oct. 11. See the latest community level map and more.
pa.gov
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Pennsylvania prisoners are giving their own money to families impacted by gun violence
A group of Pennsylvania prisoners, many of them serving life sentences for gun crimes, is pooling together their own funds to help Philadelphia families who lose a child to gun violence. The Community Bereavement Fund is a partnership between Right 2 Redemption, a statewide prisoners’ rights group, and G.R.O.W.N., a...
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it
Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
Johnstown company using coal waste to make computer chips in state-funded program
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is getting state money to make computer chips from coal waste across the commonwealth, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 13 The company believes that the project could greatly boost the economy and national security. Chief Operating Officer George Appley said the company will extract rare earth elements […]
Pennsylvania GOP aims to change mail-in ballot counting guidance after Supreme Court ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has dismissed a request by House Republicans to segregate undated mail-in ballots as an attempt "to sow confusion" and "disrupt our voting process."Earlier Thursday, the top two Pennsylvania State House Republicans, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Bryan Cutler, sent Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman a letter asking her to change her guidance to county election officials following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week, which Republicans believe casts doubt over whether mail-in ballots should count if their outer envelopes are either undated or incorrectly dated. Benninghoff and Cutler...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Plans to Implement Body-Worn Cameras for K9 & Criminal Investigators
The Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund a body camera program. The $90,000 grant came from the United States Department of Justice - Bureau of Justice Assistance. The funding was initially awarded to the Pennsylvania Commission...
How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt
This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
Fetterman interview; crime trends; mountain lion legends: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
‘Elephant in the room’: In an endorsement interview with PennLive’s Editorial Board, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman addressed his stroke recovery after critics claim a NBC News interview showed he was unfit to serve as U.S. Senator. Crime trends: Is crime up or down in Pennsylvania? How does that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf raises $55,402, with PA Opportunity and Jobs PAC as top donor
According to campaign finance reports made to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf received $76,791 in contributions to his campaign account and spent $216,627 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2022. Wolf’s current term ends in 2023. Gov. Wolf is a member of the Democratic...
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
Centre Daily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
