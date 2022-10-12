ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

paonlinecasino.com

Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania

Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown company using coal waste to make computer chips in state-funded program

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is getting state money to make computer chips from coal waste across the commonwealth, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 13 The company believes that the project could greatly boost the economy and national security. Chief Operating Officer George Appley said the company will extract rare earth elements […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania GOP aims to change mail-in ballot counting guidance after Supreme Court ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has dismissed a request by House Republicans to segregate undated mail-in ballots as an attempt "to sow confusion" and "disrupt our voting process."Earlier Thursday, the top two Pennsylvania State House Republicans, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Bryan Cutler, sent Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman a letter asking her to change her guidance to county election officials following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week, which Republicans believe casts doubt over whether mail-in ballots should count if their outer envelopes are either undated or incorrectly dated. Benninghoff and Cutler...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt

This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
Centre Daily

Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces

Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

