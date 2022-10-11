Champions League Round of 16 draw: Teams qualified, fixtures, date, and time to start 2022-2023 knockouts

Read full article on original website
Inside incredible PSG squad split with just FOUR stars in Kylian Mbappe’s corner as Neymar clique dominate dressing room
KYLIAN MBAPPE has just FOUR allies left in the Paris Saint-Germain squad, according to reports. The French champions are in crisis mode after it emerged this week that Mbappe wants to LEAVE in January. Just five months after penning a £650,000-a-week contract extension, the 23-year-old has asked out as he...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 club goals broken down as he beats Lionel Messi to milestone… with just 20% coming for Man Utd
JUST over 20 per cent of Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals have come at Manchester United. The five-time Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner notched his 700th in the 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, beating long-time rival Lionel Messi to the feat. Ronaldo was played in behind...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo set to attend Ballon d’Or ceremony for first time in five years in huge hint at winner
CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony for the first time in five years. And that could be a major hint at who the 2022 winner may be. Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the prestigious France Football award - given to the best player in the world for the previous season.
ESPN
Barcelona's Pedri on Clasico showdown at Real Madrid: We must move on from Champions League drama
Barcelona midfielder Pedri has told ESPN there is a sense or urgency for his team to win Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid after their disappointing Champions League campaign so far. Barca head into the match at the Bernabeu stadium after Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan, a result that left...
MLS・
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Nets Fastest Champions League Hat Trick
The star midfielder turned in a performance for the ages in Wednesday’s group stage match against Rangers.
Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final
Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
BBC
Neymar: Brazil forward faces call for five-year prison term over transfer to Barcelona
A Brazilian investment firm has called for Neymar to face a five-year prison sentence when he stands trial next week on fraud and corruption charges relating to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to the Brazil forward at the time, argues...
FIFA・
Man Utd star Eric Bailly snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names the two players that blew him away with ‘incredible talent’
ERIC BAILLY has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the two Manchester United players that "blew him away" during his time at Old Trafford. Bailly, 28, left the Red Devils in the summer - joining Marseille on a season-long loan deal. During his six years at the Theatre of Dreams he...
Alan Shearer claims Harry Kane 'would score as many goals' as Erling Haaland if Man City had signed the Tottenham star last season... as he insists any top class striker should net 40 goals a season for Pep Guardiola's side
Erling Haaland might be having an incredible season, but Alan Shearer feels Harry Kane would be scoring just as many goals if he had joined Manchester City last season. Kane had hoped to join Pep Guardiola's side last year, only for Tottenham's £150million valuation of their star man to price City out of a move.
Rafael Nadal says he and his family are 'very well' after birth of first child
Rafael Nadal says he's thankful for all the messages of support and well-wishes he has received since the birth of his son.
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
NBC Sports
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff on facing Swiatek again after brutal French Open final defeat: "It’s going to be an opportunity to see if I improved since the last time"
Coco Gauff faced Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros final and the Polish player proved much better winning the trophy. It was a tough defeat for Gauff who was in tears after the match but she also recognized that Swiatek was better and praised her after the match. Her own sentiment was that she simply needs to get better and work harder and she is looking forward to seeing whether she improved ahead of their San Diego Open clash:
ng-sportingnews.com
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona expert prediction, best bets, betting odds, and picks for El Clasico
In the world's most popular football rivalry, there's no love lost, but this year's El Clasico may have a little extra bite to it. Real Madrid host Barcelona as both are tied atop the La Liga table, though the Blaugrana have the slight edge on goal difference. The two sides are both unbeaten through league play so far and sport identical records (7W-0L-1D, 22 points).
'He's got his finger on the pulse': Owen Hargreaves praises Erik ten Hag for his ruthless substitutions at Old Trafford... as he warns Man United's stars that they simply 'won't play' if they don't perform for the Dutchman
Owen Hargreaves has been impressed by Erik ten Hag's ruthless streak since he arrived at Manchester United in the summer. Ten Hag has seen his team lose four times already this season, and he has not been afraid to ring the changes between matches to try to find the right balance for his side.
Chelsea icon Michael Ballack slams Todd Boehly's 'INCOMPREHENSIBLE' decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and tears into his 'elbow mentality' since becoming owner... as he hints Graham Potter is playing Kai Havertz out of position
Michael Ballack has described Todd Boehly's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel last month as 'incomprehensible'. Tuchel, who guided Chelsea to Champions League success in 2021, was dismissed on Boehly's 100th day in charge of the club, following their shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in the same competition. Ballack,...
Teen keeper Tarik Karic arrives at Man Utd for trial as Erik ten Hag looks to build squad for future
BOSNIAN keeper Tarik Karic has arrived for a Manchester United trial - just a month after his 17th birthday. Home-country club Zeljeznicar "proudly" agreed to give the Under-19 international a dream opportunity to impress. Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag is keen to build up a batch of young players...
FOX Sports
Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A 17-year-old player for Borussia Dortmund was racially abused in two consecutive UEFA Youth League games against Sevilla, the German club said Wednesday. Dortmund said Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara faced racist abuse in a game in Spain last week and was then subjected to monkey...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal to play mixed doubles with Gabriela Sabatini during Latin America tour with Ruud
Rafael Nadal will tour South America at the end of November with Casper Ruud and a legend will join him as well. The Spaniard announced some weeks ago that he'll play a few exhibition events in South America together with Casper Ruud visiting the majority of countries on the continent. Another player has now been announced as former player Gabriela Sabatini will play a doubles match when they make their way to her native Argentina.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
