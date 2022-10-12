Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
TX DOT Will Use Tech to Avoid Wrong-Way Crashes on HighwaysLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fight breaks out in Frisco vs. Frisco Heritage football game; multiple players ejected
FRISCO, Texas - A fight broke out between Frisco and Frisco Heritage during the first quarter of their high school football game Thursday night at the Ford Center. With Frisco holding a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter, Heritage completed a pass play that went for a first down. At the end ...
Shorthorn
“We have something for everyone": how to get involved in intramural sports
For students looking to make new friends, stay active or play their favorite games, the Campus Recreation Department has various activities and opportunities to choose from. The department offers intramural sports, where students can compete in sports leagues, tournaments and competitions. UTA has team and individual sports and activities. While volleyball, soccer, badminton and flag football have already started, students can still register for 3v3 basketball and kickball for the fall semester.
How to watch: Guyer vs. Allen is ESPN's high school football game of the week next week
Blue-chip prospects will be all over the field next week in Denton, Texas
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fwtx.com
Andre Agassi Is Stopping by Stop Six For a School Opening
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tennis Champ Andre Agassi will celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Stop Six's newest elementary early next week. Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary — Rocketship Public Schools Texas's flagship school — is a tuition-free charter school for students in Southeast Fort Worth. Serving 350 students, the school ranges from pre-k to third grade but will eventually expand to fifth grade.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Raptors released at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently had some feathery visitors!. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC), located near Dallas, brought 11 rehabilitated Mississippi kite birds to the grasslands of the Wildflower Center to set them free. "We are always looking for safe release sites to...
dallasexpress.com
LGBTQ Lounge Divides Campus at Local University
Texas’ third largest public university is designating an area of the school’s library as a “safe space for queer students,” specifically catering to LGBTQ students and faculty. The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) announced the space after working with the LGBTQ+ Program, which bills itself...
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Homecoming Looks: Then vs. Now
When I attended the homecoming dance at Coppell High School on Sept. 24, the variety of outfits students wore made me wonder about homecoming fashion trends and how they have evolved over the years. I decided to take a look at past homecoming dances in old CHS yearbooks and a few pictures from the recent dance to compare what people wore to homecoming back then to what they wear today.
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
Student Campaign Tackles Period Poverty on UTD Campus
On October 7, student activists at the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) celebrated a victory over an opponent that is rarely discussed but is all too well known by some students on campus: period poverty. “Period poverty is essentially the concept that because menstrual products are way more expensive...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Shorthorn
Fraternity and Sorority Life director says goodbye after 10 years with UTA
From a suspension of Greek life’s social activities to the obstacles of COVID-19, Kelli Vincent Taddesse said she had a challenging yet gratifying tenure at UTA. After 10 years with the university, the longtime Fraternity and Sorority Life director said goodbye to her colleagues and students at a reception Friday.
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
WFAA
YETI has opened its 2nd DFW area store
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Austin-based YETI is opening its sixth store in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, WFAA has confirmed. YETI opened its newest location at 211 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, according YETI officials. The store opened on Thursday, Oct. 13. The store will celebrate...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
Insomnia Cookies to Open Storefront in Arlington
This new shop will offer a variety of sweet treats to curb those late-night cravings for cookies and ice cream.
easttexasradio.com
Major Improvements Coming To VA Hospital – Dallas
The V-A Hospital in Dallas is improving significantly now that President Biden has signed a bill that two congressmen from Texas sponsored. Democratic Collin Allred and Republican Jake Ellzey supported the 2022 VA Major Medical Facility Authorization Act. It sets aside $292 million to improve the Dallas VA hospital to provide dozens of beds for long-term care for veterans with spinal injuries.
