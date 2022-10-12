Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
LGBTQ Lounge Divides Campus at Local University
Texas’ third largest public university is designating an area of the school’s library as a “safe space for queer students,” specifically catering to LGBTQ students and faculty. The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) announced the space after working with the LGBTQ+ Program, which bills itself...
dallasexpress.com
Local Activists: Creuzot Not Taking Violence Against Black Women Seriously
Local Dallas activists have alleged that District Attorney John Creuzot has failed to investigate and prosecute domestic violence and sex crimes against black women. Representatives from Dallas Justice Now claim that by ambitiously “tackling the root causes of institutionalized racism in our city, we can remedy the injustices we see on a day-to-day basis, like police brutality and access to quality education.” They assert that under Creuzot, domestic violence “is often overlooked and under-prosecuted.”
Shorthorn
Fraternity and Sorority Life director says goodbye after 10 years with UTA
From a suspension of Greek life’s social activities to the obstacles of COVID-19, Kelli Vincent Taddesse said she had a challenging yet gratifying tenure at UTA. After 10 years with the university, the longtime Fraternity and Sorority Life director said goodbye to her colleagues and students at a reception Friday.
Shorthorn
Yoga, art exhibits and haunted mazes in this week’s To-Do list
Whether interested in running in a haunted maze or toward beer and barbecue, Mavericks and Arlington residents have a plethora of events to ponder this week. Looking to slow things down? Try free yoga classes from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 18 in Burnett Park Fort Worth, Texas. The classes are led by a YMCA instructor and are open to everyone, including the inflexible.
Chase Oaks Church Hosts LGBTQ+ Event
Churches have often been some of the places where LGBTQ+ individuals feel most excluded. But Chase Oaks Church in Plano hopes to create an inclusive environment for all. On October 6, the Revoice conference began a three-day celebration and learning opportunity at Chase Oaks Church. The goal was to bring together LGBTQ+ individuals, allies and community members to worship and learn about inclusion in churches. During the conference, over 700 people attended to gain guidance and experience.
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after 14 years of tickling local taste buds. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I could actually believe it to be true.
Shorthorn
School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building to feature virtual reality room
UTA is preparing a virtual reality room for nursing students as the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building nears completion. A virtual reality room is an immersive environment where students can interact with avatars of patients, nurses or other health professionals in the virtual 3D setting, said Jennifer Roye, assistant dean for simulation and technology.
Graduates from these Dallas & Texas colleges, universities have the most debt: report
Which college or university you attend in Texas can have a significant impact on just how much debt you have, a new report has found.
dmagazine.com
Hospital History: How Baylor University Medical Center Became ‘A Hospital of Great Importance’
In the late 19th century, Dallas’ population began to boom, and with the growth came more pollution and disease that spread through the dirt streets of Dallas. During this time, Parkland and the now-closed St. Paul hospitals opened. Even with these new hospitals doing their best to verify skills,...
Eater
A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
aisd.net
Pre-K students learn to manage big emotions
Three- and 4-year-olds may be small, but they have some big emotions. “Being able to identify and express feelings does not come naturally to preschoolers,” said Arlington ISD early childhood director Dr. Jackeline Orsini. “These abilities need to be developed and practiced. Many preschoolers don’t have the vocabulary to express their feelings and deal with their emotions.”
blackchronicle.com
Dallas teen voters prepare to cast ballots for first time
DALLAS — Some highschool seniors in Dallas County are anxiously making ready for the first time they’ll get to vote in an election. Ariana Flores, 18, is amongst those that’ve been making ready by ensuring as lots of her classmates had been registered earlier than the deadline for the overall election.
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
Fort Worth Weekly
Midterms Cheat Sheet
What began as paranoia over Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Southlake has exploded into a full-blown infection engulfing Tarrant County. The disease preys on the gullible and willfully ignorant who worship assault rifles, practice misogyny and racism, and hew to perverted interpretations of Christianity. The aim of this far-right movement is to place followers of Cult 45 in office so this county can be “great” again, a not-so-subtle reference to times when Blacks were lynched for perceived slights toward whites and the right to vote was heavily guarded by powerful white men.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Homecoming Looks: Then vs. Now
When I attended the homecoming dance at Coppell High School on Sept. 24, the variety of outfits students wore made me wonder about homecoming fashion trends and how they have evolved over the years. I decided to take a look at past homecoming dances in old CHS yearbooks and a few pictures from the recent dance to compare what people wore to homecoming back then to what they wear today.
UTD Mercury
Protester detained at post-sermon drag show
Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing story, and will continue to be updated as additional information is found. A student was temporarily detained after interrupting a post-sermon drag show in the SU green on the night of Sept.12. Economics freshman Kyle Randle was temporarily detained on-site after disrupting a...
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
uta.edu
A new treatment for a deadly condition
A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop a biodegradable, elastic patch as a new treatment for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). One of every three newborns with this devastating condition dies. Five children are born with this birth defect every day in the United...
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
