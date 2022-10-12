When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.

