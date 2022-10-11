Read full article on original website
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Enjoy 4th Wedding Anniversary at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year (Exclusive)
One magical evening. Wednesday's 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration was a particularly special night for Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown. The cute couple walked the red carpet together at the gala, held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and they spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about celebrating their wedding anniversary at the star-studded event.
Abigail Breslin Detailed The "Violent" And "Abusive" Relationship She Was In For Almost Two Years While Talking About Surviving Domestic Violence
"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation.”
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Chip and Joanna Gaines on What Life Lessons Son Crew has Taught Them and Renovating a Castle (Exclusive)
Between fixing up historic properties, starring in a hit home renovation series and parenting five children, it seems that Chip and Joanna Gaines have their hands full. However, that doesn't mean they aren't interested in possibly expanding their family sometime in the future. The couple recently sat down with ET's...
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Attend Ralph Lauren Show After Calling Off Divorce
One stylish family! Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were all smiles as they attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday. The couple turned up at the star-studded event, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in California, alongside their daughters -- Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.
The Couple Who Got Engaged During Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Special Is Officially Married
Almost one year ago, Adele helped Quentin Brunson pop the question in a spectacular proposal surprise for his then-girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann. On Monday, the couple officially said their "I dos" to the same song Adele so sweetly sang to them to celebrate their engagement!. The Los Angeles couple tied the...
Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)
Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok
Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Casting Includes Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and More
Your prayers have been answered, Sister Act fans! Not only is Whoopi Goldberg certain that a third installment will happen -- she's already drafting up her dream cast!. During an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, the 66-year-old actress shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and "the girl with the chest. What's her name?"
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
Kris Jenner Credits Kim Kardashian for Keeping 'The Kardashians' Relevant (Exclusive)
Kris Jenner is praising Kim Kardashian! ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the famed momager on the set of her upcoming Shutterfly commercial, and she credited her 41-year-old daughter with knowing what to keep in and what to cut from their family's reality shows. The Kardashian-Jenner clan famously appeared on E!'s...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make First Event Appearance as Married Couple
Looking bright even in all black! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first event appearance since tying the knot!. Lopez and Affleck beamed as they came out to Los Angeles for the Ralph Lauren SS23 runway show, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Thursday.
Scott Disick Makes Cameo on 'The Kardashians' Season 2 After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Complained About Him
It seems that Scott Disick hasn't been kicked off The Kardashians just yet! In Thursday's episode of the family's Hulu series, the father of three and Kourtney Kardashian's ex made his first appearance of the season. Scott is seen meeting up with Kendall Jenner to discuss her new-found passion for...
Brian Austin Green Claps Back at Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Alleged Custody Claims
Brian Austin Green is speaking out in response to an alleged custody claim by his ex, Vanessa Marcil. “I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” the 49-year-old actor wrote on Thursday via his Instagram Stories. "How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree."
Lily Collins Teases More Love Triangles and Drama in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 (Exclusive)
Lily Collins is teasing a dreamy and dramatic third season of her hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris. The 33-year-old actress spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the Ralph Lauren 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show on Thursday at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. During the interview, she playfully addressed what fans can expect when the new season drops on Dec. 21.
'Below Deck' Season 10 Supertease: Things Get Steamy and Chaotic With a New Crew Aboard
The season 10 superteaser for Below Deck has just dropped, and the new crew aboard the St. David yacht promise to deliver tons of steamy scenes and an absurd amount of chaotic moments. The trailer -- which debuted Friday at BravoCon in New York City -- starts with an ominous...
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins
Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with what appears to be an unreleased track dedicated to his "best friend," Lauren Akins. The "Die a Happy Man" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video montage of him and his wife celebrating life's biggest milestones -- from their wedding day, New Year's Day, date nights and traveling the world. Thomas Rhett captioned it, "10 years with my best friend @laur_akins I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe ❤️."
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
The American Idol judges are paying tribute to Willie Spence. The season 19 runner-up recently died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. "Your light will...
Kylie Jenner Rocks Full Green Body Paint in Spooktacular Pic in Hailey Bieber's Bathtub
Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is already in the spirit. The 25-year-old makeup mogul donned green body paint as she posed for photos in Hailey Bieber's bathtub on Wednesday night. Bieber took to Instagram to share the snap of Jenner laying in the tub,...
