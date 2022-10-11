ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Enjoy 4th Wedding Anniversary at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year (Exclusive)

One magical evening. Wednesday's 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration was a particularly special night for Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown. The cute couple walked the red carpet together at the gala, held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and they spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about celebrating their wedding anniversary at the star-studded event.
NASHVILLE, TN
WUSA

Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)

Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
NASHVILLE, TN
WUSA

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok

Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
WUSA

Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Casting Includes Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and More

Your prayers have been answered, Sister Act fans! Not only is Whoopi Goldberg certain that a third installment will happen -- she's already drafting up her dream cast!. During an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, the 66-year-old actress shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and "the girl with the chest. What's her name?"
WUSA

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh

Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
WUSA

Brian Austin Green Claps Back at Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Alleged Custody Claims

Brian Austin Green is speaking out in response to an alleged custody claim by his ex, Vanessa Marcil. “I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” the 49-year-old actor wrote on Thursday via his Instagram Stories. "How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree."
WUSA

Lily Collins Teases More Love Triangles and Drama in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Lily Collins is teasing a dreamy and dramatic third season of her hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris. The 33-year-old actress spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the Ralph Lauren 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show on Thursday at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. During the interview, she playfully addressed what fans can expect when the new season drops on Dec. 21.
SAN MARINO, CA
WUSA

Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with what appears to be an unreleased track dedicated to his "best friend," Lauren Akins. The "Die a Happy Man" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video montage of him and his wife celebrating life's biggest milestones -- from their wedding day, New Year's Day, date nights and traveling the world. Thomas Rhett captioned it, "10 years with my best friend @laur_akins I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe ❤️."
