Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with what appears to be an unreleased track dedicated to his "best friend," Lauren Akins. The "Die a Happy Man" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video montage of him and his wife celebrating life's biggest milestones -- from their wedding day, New Year's Day, date nights and traveling the world. Thomas Rhett captioned it, "10 years with my best friend @laur_akins I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe ❤️."

