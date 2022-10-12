Rural Nebraskans are not optimistic about the economy in the next year, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. When asked in late spring and summer about their expectations for various economic items in the next year, most rural Nebraskans surveyed believe the following will become worse: inflation (87%), gasoline or fuel prices (87%), grocery prices (86%) and interest rates (85%). In fact, more than four in 10 respondents believe fuel prices, inflation, grocery prices and health care costs will become much worse in the next 12 months.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO