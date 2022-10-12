Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Related
unl.edu
Diverse designers
Nebraska’s Jackson Myers and Elise Benson, second-year architecture students, along with Bud Shenefelt, assistant professor, tour the “Say It Loud” exhibit on Oct. 12. The traveling exhibition features diverse designers, including two current University of Nebraska–Lincoln students and 24 alumni. Located outside the Willa Cather Dining Center, the exhibition will be on campus through Oct. 15.
unl.edu
Coffee with a Cop event connects with students
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Police Officers gave students coffee, cookies and Cash in celebration of National Coffee With a Cop Day. University Police participated in the fifth annual National Coffee with a Cop Day on Oct. 5. National Coffee with a Cop Day is “a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public,” according to the official website. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and citizens, which is a purpose that University Police echoed.
unl.edu
Gardening competition educates, instills confidence in Nebraska students
Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and Beyond School Bells, successfully concluded The Biggest Grower Competition Aug. 11. The competition was free to all Nebraska high school students entering the ninth through 12th grades this fall 2022. Twelve students participated this year. Each student was given a Biggest Grower T-shirt, a copy of “The New Gardener’s Handbook” by Daryl Beyers, a gardening multi-tool, seeds, stickers and instructions on how to get started.
unl.edu
‘Plants and Pints’ will feature local landscaping entrepreneurs
The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum is hosting “Plants and Pints: Sponsored by the Dorothy and Joseph Young Family,” an evening of conversation and connection 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Barred Owl in the Scarlet Hotel, 2101 Transformation Dr. The event will include hors d’oeuvres and a paid bar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
unl.edu
Traveling exhibit explores 50 years of Black studies
The traveling exhibit, “Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 years of Black studies,” from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will share both the triumphs and turbulent history of one of the oldest Black studies departments in the nation. The exhibit will be on display on the second floor...
unl.edu
Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Oct. 14
Recent achievements for the campus community were earned by Marco Abel, Jonis Agee, Grace Bauer, Kelsy Burke, Barbara DiBernard, Kwakuitl Dreher, Melissa Homestead, Jody Koenig Kellas, Casey Kelly, Congrui Grace Jin, Susan Olafson-Lackey, Jessica Poli, Timothy Schaffert, Ash Eliza Smith, Zachary Wallenberg, Nicholas Wallenberg, Tryphena L. Yeboah and Yanbin Yin.
unl.edu
Nebraska recognized for fostering diversity, inclusion in fields
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is featured among the nation’s best at helping diversify the science, technology, engineering and mathematics workforce. Announced Oct. 11, STEM Workforce Diversity Magazine ranked Nebraska U among its top 20 universities for fostering diversity and inclusion in STEM fields. “Our inclusion in this list...
unl.edu
Husker faculty take lead role in creating national ag data network
Modern technology can inundate present-day ag producers with data from their farms and ranches. Tractors, combines and sprayers, facilitated by satellites, sensors and drones in combination with crop and livestock information, together generate a regular flood of field information. Those precision-ag data sets are vast, but they exist separately on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unl.edu
2022 Great Plains Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Conference
October 13 - 14, 2022 | All day. This year's Great Plains Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Conference will focus on the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach in the prevention of targeted violence, particularly mass casualty events. Nationally known presenters will stimulate audience thinking about how threat assessment and management practices can be scaled operationally in a variety of environments. Sessions will include information appropriate for those new to the field of threat assessment and those with extensive experience.
unl.edu
Rural Poll: Nebraskans not optimistic about economy
Rural Nebraskans are not optimistic about the economy in the next year, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. When asked in late spring and summer about their expectations for various economic items in the next year, most rural Nebraskans surveyed believe the following will become worse: inflation (87%), gasoline or fuel prices (87%), grocery prices (86%) and interest rates (85%). In fact, more than four in 10 respondents believe fuel prices, inflation, grocery prices and health care costs will become much worse in the next 12 months.
unl.edu
Endacott screenplay earns film festival honors
Richard Endacott, professor of film, has earned film festival success for his screenplay “Turn Over.”. The script has won Best Dramatic Short Script at the Cowpokes International Film Festival in Harrah, Okla.; Writer’s Block Award (Best Short Script) at the Snake Alley Festival of Film in Burlington, Iowa; and Best Short Script in the Copa Shorts Film Festival in Maricopa, Ariz.
Comments / 0