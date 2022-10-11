Read full article on original website
Arias, Duets, and More Performed at Fred M. Lynn Middle School
Beautiful, melodious, and poignant singing emanated from the gymnasium of Fred M. Lynn Middle School. Professionally trained opera singers serenaded all students in grades 6-8 and staff members with aria and duet performances from several genres of music, including Broadway, jazz, opera, and more. The opera show kicked off with...
A Broadway Audience Member Tearfully Recalled How An Actor Called Her Out On Stage After She Mistook Her Captioning Device For An Illegal Recording
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
Ideas for Family Fun This Spooky Season
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Whether you love all things spooky or if you’re just in it for the treats, there’s so much fun to be had at Halloween. Not everyone is a fan of monsters or horror movies, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on enjoying this time of year. Here’s a roundup of not-so-scary things you can try with your family this month.
