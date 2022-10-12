ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 4

black car 2012
2d ago

Always amazing to visit him. I love the State Fair and the food. Always loved going with my husband. Haven't been in several years. I miss going.

Reply
2
Related
KXAN

How did homecoming mums become a Texas custom?

In the thick of Texas homecoming season, many high schoolers will give and receive traditional homecoming mums — faux chrysanthemums decorated with glitter, ribbons and trinkets. But how did the tradition emerge, and what can Texas newcomers expect?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Garland, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Barker, TX
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Garland, TX
Government
KVUE

Raptors released at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently had some feathery visitors!. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC), located near Dallas, brought 11 rehabilitated Mississippi kite birds to the grasslands of the Wildflower Center to set them free. "We are always looking for safe release sites to...
DALLAS, TX
B93

Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?

Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fairs#State Fair Of Texas#Midway
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too

Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Easing Job Requirements for Much Needed Teachers

Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. Schools across the country are grappling with teacher shortages. Many schools in Texas are turning to candidates without formal training or teaching certificates. Those in Alabama continue to hire educators from low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. NBC 5 reports that Texas allowed one in five new teachers to skip proper certification last year.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
US105

Here are 15 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas

If you are from outside of Texas, chances are you probably mispronounce some of these Texas towns. One of the most common mispronounced cities is located right in our backyard. Refugio, how do you say it? My daughter goes to college in another city on the list, Nacogdoches. How do you pronounce it?
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy