ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Bray Wyatt's Return And Sends Him A Warning
Former WWE and WCW star Mike Rotunda has always had a reliable sense of humor. Now, the longtime producer and in-ring talent has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent return of his son, Bray Wyatt, as well as fitting in a humorous reference to his former onscreen character.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Names His “Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named his pick for the title of “greatest WWE Superstar of all time,” picking someone he’s very familiar with. Kurt Angle has seen and done it all during his wrestling career. The Olympic gold medallist made it to the top of both WWE and TNA during his time competing and has shared the ring with everyone from The Rock, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels, to Sting, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.
PWMania
Backstage News on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s WWE Returns
– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.
Yardbarker
Solo Sikoa hadn’t seen Roman Reigns in over 20 years before WWE debut
Solo Sikoa says he wasn't close with Roman Reigns growing up but the two are starting to form a relationship. Sikoa's WWE main roster debut took place at Clash at the Castle, as he helped his cousin retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew Mcintyre. The 29-year-old was asked about his main roster call-up during a recent appearance on Cheap Heat.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
USA Network Was Very Happy About Brock Lesnar’s WWE RAW Return
After an epic close to Extreme Rules 2022, fans were expecting something big to take place the following week on Monday Night RAW. Given that it was the red brand’s season premiere, fans were expecting something special to take place. Ticket sales also increased following Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules, indicating that everyone was waiting for Bray Wyatt to be involved in the show.
ComicBook
WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Appear at Chicago Bears Game
The NFL season continues to roll along, and week 5 sees the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders. At the moment neither team has added to the scoreboard, but WWE fans have a reason to celebrate, as two Superstars are in the stadium supporting the team. United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both in attendance for the game, and in addition to the Bears jerseys Rollins is also holding the United States Title on his shoulder, and you can check out the post below (via Fightful).
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Imagines Vince McMahon Running AEW
Jim Ross has pondered the question of what would life be like if his old WWE boss Vince McMahon was let loose to run AEW. Vince McMahon has had more time on his hands since July when he stepped aside as WWE Chairman into retirement. McMahon’s shock retirement came amid investigations into alleged sexual misconduct and hush money payments made to former WWE employees.
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff On Why He “Lost All Respect For Shawn Michaels”
Eric Bischoff has revealed that there was one particular incident which cased him to lose all respect for WWE legend Shawn Michaels. At SummerSlam 2005 Shawn Michaels squared off against Hulk Hogan in a main event match many fans thought they would never see. The two men utilised very different in-ring styles but both established themselves as two the greatest performers the industry has ever seen.
wrestletalk.com
Rosa Mendes Reveals Offer She’d Accept For WWE Return
Rosa Mendes has revealed what it would from WWE to get her to lace up her boots again and enter a Royal Rumble. The 2022 women’s Royal Rumble bout featured many stars who weren’t under contract with WWE, from returning legends to released stars. Speaking to Ring the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Target ‘Leaning Towards’ Joining AEW
An update has emerged on the status of Bandido, following recent offers from WWE and AEW. Following Bandido’s match against Chris Jericho on the September 28 edition of Dynamite, the popular luchador was offered an AEW contract. Bandido recently confirmed that he’s still in talks with AEW, but revealed...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
411mania.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Moves to Smackdown Roster, Sami Zayn Beats Kofi Kingston
– Rey Mysterio is officially a Smackdown star, making his move from Raw on this week’s show. Mysterio spoke with Triple H earlier in the show and said that he refused to face his son Dominik, who is now with The Judgment Day. Rey said he would quit WWE before that happened and Triple H said they would work it out.
wrestletalk.com
The Rock Discusses How WWE Career Helped Him Make ‘Black Adam’ Film
The Rock has discussed how his WWE career has helped him make the “Black Adam” film. WWE legend The Rock has successfully went from a WWE megastar into Hollywood’s biggest movie star. The Great One has been making the media rounds to help promote his upcoming “Black...
itrwrestling.com
Rosa Mendes Would Only Make Royal Rumble Return For Charity
Rosa Mendes could be featured in the upcoming Royal Rumble. Every year, WWE holds their “big four” Premium Live Events: WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. With the Rumble in particular, fans get excited every January when it rolls around due to the entertaining chaos that it creates that is considered unmatched by any other event.
tjrwrestling.net
Michael Cole Fought To Get Renee Paquette Back In WWE
Michael Cole is reported as having had a major role in attempting to sway Renee Paquette to return to WWE prior to her AEW debut. Renee Paquette is All Elite, but it didn’t come without attempted prevention from Michael Cole. The veteran WWE announcer is reported as having attempted...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plan For Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt has been one of the most talked about performers in the world of professional wrestling for years, and fans let WWE know that they didn’t agree with the company’s decision to release him when he was let go in 2021. For weeks WWE hinted at Bray’s...
