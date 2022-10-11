ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MN

Comments / 0

Related
krwc1360.com

Area Prep Scores; October 14, 2022

Annandale 42 Princeton 20…The Cards went into the half tied at 14 with the Tigers, but added 4 second half rushing TD’s (Green 2, Walter 1, Lampi 1) to take a 42-14 lead before sitting the starters down for the night. Annandale improves to 3-4 on the season.
ANNANDALE, MN
klfdradio.com

Meeker Area Ministries Continuing its Mission Helping the Homeless

Meeker Area Ministries is continuing its mission of helping homeless people in Meeker County. A fundraising sing-along event is scheduled for December 1st at the Litchfield Opera House, and donations to the organization are welcome any time. Board member Julie Rae Pennertz says the organization began in 2010 as an...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
hometownnews.biz

Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!

I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
TODD COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School

Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
RAMSEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Litchfield, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Litchfield, MN
Litchfield, MN
Government
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ffa#Fccla
kduz.com

Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson

Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
HUTCHINSON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in a crash near Osakis Wednesday

(Orange Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the report, a 2012 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Christine Passanante, 48, of Apple Valley, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 south of Osakis in Orange Township when it lost control, entered the right ditch and rolled.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Nicollet authorities release new photo of missing man

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Nicollet County have released a new photo of a missing 28-year-old man. Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson has been missing since Sep. 30. Family members says he does not have his medication with him and are concerned for his welfare. Abrahamson was wearing a lime-green...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
klfdradio.com

Stolen Semi Stopped in Stearns County

On Thursday afternoon at 12:19, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a blue Moffit forklift on the back was reported stolen out of Fridley, and the owner was following it. As information continued to be received, and the semi-tractor and trailer was reported to be in the Stearns County jurisdiction, the Avon Police Department, along with other area agencies, located the vehicle on I-94 near County Road 2 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KIMT

31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie

An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
klfdradio.com

Semi Hauling Sugar Beets Rolls Over on Side Injuring Driver

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Wednesday night involving a semi that was hauling sugar beets. It occurred at 9:36 p.m. at the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue Southwest. A 1998 International semi and a loaded trailer of sugar beets, driven...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy