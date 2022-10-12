Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of Emergency
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It's time to update those tired old ghostly tales
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16
Harsh commute expected — no outbound Kennedy express lanes
CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said. Crews are […]
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic
👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
Bus Driver Injured When Metra Train Strikes CTA Bus on Northwest Side
A bus driver was injured when a Union Pacific-Northwest Metra train struck a CTA bus in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to Metra officials. According to a Metra spokesperson, UP-NW train #647, which travels from Ogilvie Transportation Center to Barrington, struck a CTA bus at the...
Chicago Commuters Once Had an Easy, Affordable Way To Beat Traffic: Helicopters
Bob Proctor - WikipediaFor mostly the cost of cab fare, well-to-do businessmen could take a helicopter into the city or to the airport in Chicago. The view was probably unbeatable too.
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
fox32chicago.com
BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information. "All I ever...
Illinois to receive billions of dollars toward infrastructure repairs across the state
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of dollars in federal money are headed to Illinois to repair infrastructure across the state. We're talking about the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project on the city's North Side.It will go towards resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking and $150 million more to ensure public drinking water supplies are safe.Illinois is getting a total of $11 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source
A man is in the hospital after being hit on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night. The driver of the vehicle was an off-duty CPD officer, according to a source.
Supply chain mess continues to frustrate Chicago furniture store owner
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago small business owner is taking on a global problem. He's struggling with shipping delays thanks to supply chain issues.Those troubles hit a new high when his merchandise from China finally arrived in Illinois, only to get stuck in a stack of containers.CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained how the Andersonville company is handling this hurdle.Many people want to feel their furniture before buying. In the HTMarket.com showroom, you can take a seat and put your feet up. The owner wishes he could relax too, but he recently got word he'll be charged to hurry up and...
oakpark.com
Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours
An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
freightwaves.com
Logistics Property breaks ground on Chicago’s first multistory warehouse
Industrial developer Logistics Property Co. said late Tuesday that it has broken ground on the first multistory warehouse facility in Chicago. The two-story, 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse will be delivered during the summer of 2024, the Chicago-based company said. The 11.5-acre parcel, located on West Division Street, will also include a five-story parking deck.
Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
5 Chicago area residents busted for taking part in $7M, nationwide criminal enterprise
Those arrested are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise, even certain medications from Chicago area stores, sell those goods to others who suspects, who then would resell them, oftentimes to people in different states.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
'I was being double billed': Driver gets mysterious charges after using Chicago Tollway, until CBS 2 got involved
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after he thought he was getting overbilled by the privately owned Chicago Skyway.Turns out he was right.He discovered a glitch that led to nearly 100,000 instances of overbilling. CBS 2's Chris Tye is always investigating and got the skyway to own up to its mistake.The Chicago Skyway may be pricey, but for Richard Carillo's family it's worth it. "I have peace of mind that my wife not going somewhere where there's a lot of traffic or shooting that we're seeing a lot now," Carillo said.Something else he's seeing? For I-Pass...
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
