Chicago, IL

WGN News

Harsh commute expected — no outbound Kennedy express lanes

CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said. Crews are […]
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic

👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois to receive billions of dollars toward infrastructure repairs across the state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of dollars in federal money are headed to Illinois to repair infrastructure across the state. We're talking about the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project on the city's North Side.It will go towards resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking and $150 million more to ensure public drinking water supplies are safe.Illinois is getting a total of $11 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Supply chain mess continues to frustrate Chicago furniture store owner

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago small business owner is taking on a global problem. He's struggling with shipping delays thanks to supply chain issues.Those troubles hit a new high when his merchandise from China finally arrived in Illinois, only to get stuck in a stack of containers.CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained how the Andersonville company is handling this hurdle.Many people want to feel their furniture before buying. In the HTMarket.com showroom, you can take a seat and put your feet up. The owner wishes he could relax too, but he recently got word he'll be charged to hurry up and...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours

An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
OAK PARK, IL
freightwaves.com

Logistics Property breaks ground on Chicago’s first multistory warehouse

Industrial developer Logistics Property Co. said late Tuesday that it has broken ground on the first multistory warehouse facility in Chicago. The two-story, 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse will be delivered during the summer of 2024, the Chicago-based company said. The 11.5-acre parcel, located on West Division Street, will also include a five-story parking deck.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
AURORA, IL
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I was being double billed': Driver gets mysterious charges after using Chicago Tollway, until CBS 2 got involved

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after he thought he was getting overbilled by the privately owned Chicago Skyway.Turns out he was right.He discovered a glitch that led to nearly 100,000 instances of overbilling. CBS 2's Chris Tye is always investigating and got the skyway to own up to its mistake.The Chicago Skyway may be pricey, but for Richard Carillo's family it's worth it. "I have peace of mind that my wife not going somewhere where there's a lot of traffic or shooting that we're seeing a lot now," Carillo said.Something else he's seeing? For I-Pass...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain

As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
CHICAGO, IL

