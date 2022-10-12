ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility

The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
VALPARAISO, IN
oakpark.com

The Irish Shop closing after three decades

For 30-plus years, the Irish Shop has been a destination for those looking to connect with the Emerald Isle from the landlocked western suburbs of Chicago. Known for its vast array of everything Irish, from surname key chains emblazoned with family crests to wool sweaters, the Irish Shop is an entirely unique and special part of Oak Park’s shopping landscape. That landscape is about to change, however, as the Irish Shop will be bidding the community slán, as its owners plan to retire.
OAK PARK, IL
WANE-TV

Indiana man dies kite surfing on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An investigation determined that...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valparaiso, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Valparaiso, IN
Sports
wfft.com

Bremen man dies in kite surfing accident

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a kite surfing accident near Washington Park Beach. Officers responded to a call around 5:23 p.m. Saturday about a man almost drowning after a kite surfing accident. Investigators say 56-year-old Douglas Tolle, of Bremen, was in a kite surfing lesson...
BREMEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvc#Valpo Women#Beacons
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center adds new nurse practitioner

Family nurse practitioner Jean Miller, NP-C, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center in Crown Point. Miller earned her master of science in nursing from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and her bachelor of science in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette. Her clinical interests include women’s...
CROWN POINT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Indiana teacher allegedly constructed a ‘kill list’

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A teacher in Indiana was arrested for allegedly constructing a “kill list” made up of students and staff, officials say. According to WGN-TV, on Wednesday around 5 p.m., East Chicago Police Department officers were called out to St. Stanislaus School. Officers spoke with the assistant principal and principal about a report that a fifth-grade student made to their counselor about a teacher who allegedly made comments about “killing herself, students and staff.”
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Opens New Office in Michigan City

Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new site in Michigan City to meet the growing demand for its healthcare services in La Porte County. The new medical office is approximately 9,500 square feet and located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Currently, the new medical building houses internal...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
iheart.com

5th Grade Teacher Arrested For Having 'Kill List' Of Students And Teachers

An elementary school teacher from Indiana was arrested after she admitted to having a "kill list" of students and teachers. The East Chicago Police Department said that Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School, told one of her students that she was thinking about killing herself, students, and other teachers.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy