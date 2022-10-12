ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Bryan Harsin to speak in Mobile on Monday after late switch

Monday’s C Spire 1st & 10 Club meeting in Mobile will feature an Auburn football coach, just not the one that was originally scheduled. Head coach Bryan Harsin will speak to the club at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Moe’s Original BBQ on Springhill Ave. in downtown Mobile. Associate head coach Zac Etheridge was originally scheduled to be Monday’s speaker, before Auburn subbed Harsin in on Friday afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'First of its kind': Auburn hosts the largest precision formation airshow team to flyover before LSU game

Before the Auburn University football team faced off against LSU on Oct. 1, fans in the Jordan-Hare stadium were surprised to see 14 planes cresting the stadium. As the band played the national anthem, the RV planes flew in formation with smoke trailing behind them. The spectacle left fans wanting to know more about this group and many flocked to social media to share photos and videos.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
ATHENS, GA
collegeandmagnolia.com

How to Watch and Listen: Auburn @ Ole Miss; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game time: 11:00 am CST/12:00 pm EST - Saturday, October 15th, 2022. TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden. Stream: Watch ESPN. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Cloudy, potential...
OXFORD, MS
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn family to appear on Family Feud

A part of the Auburn family is headed to Family Feud. The Anderson family, of Auburn, is set to appear on the next episode of the popular game show on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Featured family members include Molly Howard, Ale McGraw, Ame McGraw, Anna Hunt and Brent...
AUBURN, AL
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
WTVM

Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway at the Lee County Jail. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirmed on October 12, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Randy Navarre was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Officials say the inmate used a sheet and hung it from the ceiling. Navarre...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

WestRock union employees walk away from big payouts in rejecting deal

Cottonton, Ala. (WTVM) - The lockout at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues while negotiations for a new contract between the United Steel Workers Unions (USW) have essentially come to an end. The stalemate comes down to pay for overtime hours for workers and the company’s offer to “purchase” those rights to overtime pay from them.
COTTONTON, AL
etxview.com

Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin

A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Smiths Station man on voyeurism charge

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a report pertaining to voyeurism videos. On October 12, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report pertaining to voyeurism videos of juvenile females under the age of 17. Investigators were notified and obtained videos that had been taken by cell phone in a bathroom in the home.
LEE COUNTY, AL

