San Diego, CA

3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
Padres fans cheer on the Friars in downtown

SAN DIEGO — Beat LA, that's all Padres fans want to see as the Friars started their quest to eliminate the Dodgers from the best of five series. “We have to beat the Dodgers, we have to beat the Dodgers and we have to beat the Dodgers,” said Jon Sutton, a fan who was cheering his team at Bubs at the Ballpark.
Padres fans gear up for big postseason showdown against the Dodgers at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — Padres fever has taken over San Diego and with that comes everything from fans looking for new gear to fans trying to find the best spot to watch the game. CBS 8 caught up with Gerardo Lopez and his son outside the Padres store inside the Western Metal Building on Wednesday. The father and son flew to San Diego from Texas and were getting some brown and gold gear before hitting the road to Los Angeles to see the Padres take on the Dodgers.
