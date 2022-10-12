Read full article on original website
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
iheart.com
Padres Win 5-3 Thriller, Manny Machado "This Is What We Play For All Year"
And just like that, homefield advantage in the NLDS heads to Petco Park. Manny Machado discussed the Padres 5-3 thrilling win over the Dodgers in the NLDS, the turning point of the game and the team's confidence as the series heads to Petco Park.
Dodgers wasting Rally Goose in Game 2 vs Padres was a sin
What was more baffling, Los Angeles Dodgers fans? A goose invading the field on Wednesday night’s NLDS Game 2 matchup against the San Diego Padres, or manager Dave Robert pinch hitting Austin Barnes over Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas? We’ll let you decide. But we’d be remiss not...
Dodgers on brink of elimination after 2-1 loss to Padres in Game 3 of NLDS
The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the San Diego Padres 2-1 at Petco Park in Game 3 of the NLDS Friday evening.
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch the Dodgers and Padres in the rest of the National League Division Series.
Game 3: Fans react to the Padres' big playoff win at Petco Park
On Friday night, history was made as the Padres took a 2-1 series lead in the playoffs against the Dodgers.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
News 8 KFMB
Padres outduel Dodgers 5-3 in Game 2, return to San Diego tied 1-1 in NLDS
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run as San Diego defeated the Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday to tie their NL Division Series at one game apiece. “We’re going to compete,” Machado said. “We’re...
News 8 KFMB
Former players share fond memories from the Padres playoff past
SAN DIEGO — With the San Diego Padres in the midst of a postseason battle against the L.A. Dodgers, CBS 8’s Brian White sat down with former Padres players as they shared fond memories from the Padres playoff past. “This here is my baby, man. I still have...
News 8 KFMB
Padres fans cheer on the Friars in downtown
SAN DIEGO — Beat LA, that's all Padres fans want to see as the Friars started their quest to eliminate the Dodgers from the best of five series. “We have to beat the Dodgers, we have to beat the Dodgers and we have to beat the Dodgers,” said Jon Sutton, a fan who was cheering his team at Bubs at the Ballpark.
Padres fans gear up for big postseason showdown against the Dodgers at Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — Padres fever has taken over San Diego and with that comes everything from fans looking for new gear to fans trying to find the best spot to watch the game. CBS 8 caught up with Gerardo Lopez and his son outside the Padres store inside the Western Metal Building on Wednesday. The father and son flew to San Diego from Texas and were getting some brown and gold gear before hitting the road to Los Angeles to see the Padres take on the Dodgers.
News 8 KFMB
Padres knock off Dodgers in Game 3 pushing team to brink of advancing in postseason
SAN DIEGO — The momentum for the San Diego Padres continued Friday as the team notched a win in Game 3 by a score of 2-1. The victory means the Padres are just one win away from eliminating the Dodgers and advancing to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998!
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Padres show they can compete with Dodgers in Game 2 win
LOS ANGELES — Over the regular season, the Padres played the Dodgers like a team on the verge of relegation. The Dodgers beat them 14 times in 19 tries, more than doubling San Diego’s offensive output. The most dominant team since integration earned the status of heavy favorites...
