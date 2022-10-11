Read full article on original website
Eater
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
Dolo’s Caribbean pizza to open a storefront at Underground Atlanta
During the pandemic, neighbors Alyson Williams and Yusef Walker decided to learn how to make pizza. Through a combination of YouTube tutorials and trial and error, the duo created a double-fermented dough recipe that really resonated with their friends. Walker, whose family owns Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and APT 4B, was looking to go out on his own and invited Williams along for the ride. The post Dolo’s Caribbean pizza to open a storefront at Underground Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Gocha’s Tapas Bar Opens November 1 in Sandtown Crossing
Tapas eatery is third sit-down venture for namesake Gocha Hawkins who also operates two breakfast bar locations.
AccessAtlanta
One of the country’s best art museums is just north of Atlanta
If you’re looking for a trip to the American West but don’t have the time or money for a cross-country vacation, we’ve got good news: you can see it all right here in Georgia. And we promise it’s worth the quick road trip!. The Booth Western...
The B Spot to serve breakfast, brunch in Morrow
The menu for the restaurant is still under development, but one focus will be speciality pancakes.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
This weekend, Atlanta will be full of fun things to do. Whether you’re looking for a festive way to celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month or a way to enjoy fall, like carving pumpkins, we’ve got you covered. Here are five of the best things to do...
atlantafi.com
City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)
A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
Chicken Salad Chick Commemorates Fayetteville Opening with $1,096 Donation to Local Nonprofit
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its first Fayetteville restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Ed Johnson, Mayor of Fayetteville. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company partnered with the Midwest Foodbankfor the opening to support its work in serving the community through passion and faith.
A peek inside massive wholesale showroom opening in downtown Atlanta, its local economic impact
ATLANTA — For a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, we looked inside downtown Atlanta’s Americasmart. It’s a massive wholesale showroom where store buyers and sellers show off their merchandise, but it also has a significant impact on our local economy. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston got a sneak...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta
The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A now offering full-size bottles of salad dressing
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would begin selling 12-ounce bottles of their most popular salad dressings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Selected retailers will begin carrying bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb...
secretatlanta.co
The Atlanta Air Show Will Soon Soar Over The ATL With Its Epic Return
The Atlanta Air Show will soon soar over the ATL, with its anticipated return all set to take over the Peachtree skies. Taking place on November 5 & 6, this event will bring an unbeatable collection of planes and performers to Falcon Field for a weekend of wholesome family fun.
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings
A new mixed-use development that would surround a historic apartment building and the demolition of a nearly century-old hotel building were on the Midtown Development Review Committee’s agenda this week. 1450 West Peachtree Street A second project on the DRC agenda would leave the historic Winnwood Apartments at West Peachtree and 19th intact, but would […] The post Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
buckhead.com
Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community
Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
Clayton News Daily
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
