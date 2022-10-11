ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
Atlanta Magazine

Dolo’s Caribbean pizza to open a storefront at Underground Atlanta

During the pandemic, neighbors Alyson Williams and Yusef Walker decided to learn how to make pizza. Through a combination of YouTube tutorials and trial and error, the duo created a double-fermented dough recipe that really resonated with their friends. Walker, whose family owns Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and APT 4B, was looking to go out on his own and invited Williams along for the ride. The post Dolo’s Caribbean pizza to open a storefront at Underground Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

This weekend, Atlanta will be full of fun things to do. Whether you’re looking for a festive way to celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month or a way to enjoy fall, like carving pumpkins, we’ve got you covered. Here are five of the best things to do...
atlantafi.com

City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)

A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick Commemorates Fayetteville Opening with $1,096 Donation to Local Nonprofit

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its first Fayetteville restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Ed Johnson, Mayor of Fayetteville. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company partnered with the Midwest Foodbankfor the opening to support its work in serving the community through passion and faith.
luxury-houses.net

This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta

The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co

The Atlanta Air Show Will Soon Soar Over The ATL With Its Epic Return

The Atlanta Air Show will soon soar over the ATL, with its anticipated return all set to take over the Peachtree skies. Taking place on November 5 & 6, this event will bring an unbeatable collection of planes and performers to Falcon Field for a weekend of wholesome family fun.
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings

A new mixed-use development that would surround a historic apartment building and the demolition of a nearly century-old hotel building were on the Midtown Development Review Committee’s agenda this week. 1450 West Peachtree Street A second project on the DRC agenda would leave the historic Winnwood Apartments at West Peachtree and 19th intact, but would […] The post Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
buckhead.com

Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community

Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
