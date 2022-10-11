Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show
Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Hilloween Coming to Mitchell County
Bakersville, Spruce Pine, and Buladean are having hilloween this year! Each. night it will last from 6:30-10 PM. There will be activities for the whole family each night. Bakersville: Starts Thursday Night. musical performance, food and local vendors!. Buladean: Starts Friday Night. Special music , axe throwing and other activities!
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Linda Metcalf Gillespie
Linda Metcalf Gillespie, age 80, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on October 12th, 2022. A native of Yancey County, she was born on January 26th, 1942 to the late Byrd and Myrtle Hunter Metcalf. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Carroll Gillespie.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Towards A Healthier Region; SEARCH Meeting Highlights Two Projects
SEARCH (Sustaining Essential and Rural Community Healthcare) recently brought together 50 people to shine the spotlight on two groups – the Mitchell County YMCA and Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s “Moms and Babies” Project. The evening was an example of the efforts underway by a number of different agencies to help the people of Mitchell and Yancey counties to have healthy lifestyles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
ROAD EMERGENCY
At the beginning of Resivor rd there is a giant sink hole. For over a year now , the sink hole has only got bigger. It has now swallowed some parts of the road. Why won’t Burnsville fix it? People could actually die if they fell or drove into it.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell County Animal Rescue to host Low Cost Vaccination Clinic
On Saturday October 22, 2022 Mitchell County Animal Rescue will be hosting a low cost vaccination clinic from 9 am until 12 pm at the Bakersville Fire Department located at 306 Bakers Lane, Bakersville, NC 28705. The Canine Distepmer/Parvo Combination vaccine, Feline Distemper Combinations Vaccine, Canine Bordatella, and 1-year Rabies...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Deadline to Register To Vote October 14
Friday, October 14th at 5 pm is the deadline in North Carolina to register to vote in the November 8th election. You must drop your registration off at an elections office in person or have it postmarked by that time. Eligible individuals who do not register by that deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide documentation of their residence. One Stop Early Voting Begins October 20th. During early voting Mitchell County will be open 8:00 am to 7:30 pm. Monday through Friday. In Yancey County hours will be 8:00 am to 5:30 pm. For Absentee Ballots you must request it by 5 pm November 1st. Early voting ends at 3pm on November 5th. November 8th, Election Day the polls are open from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Prime Streaming Series To Begin That Was Filmed In Area
Many people will remember last year when the old Chevrolet location in Burnsville was taken over by movie stars and props as they used it as a hub for filming an Amazon original series. The series, “The Peripheral” is set to take you into an alternative reality, though we may recognize some of the landscape and some familial faces that were hired as extras in the film. On October 21st, “The Peripheral” will premiere on Prime Video streaming with a new episode released every Friday through December 9th. In September 2021, the production began filming in locations across the Blue Ridge Mountains. Most filming was in and around Marshall in Madison County and in Burnsville. Filming was also done in London, England.
Comments / 0