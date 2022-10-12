Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’
FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Fury Over Video of Children Interrupting Wedding First Dance: 'Say No Kids'
"This is the exact reason we had an adult-only wedding," said one viewer.
Upworthy
Boy who had a feeding tube for years had wholesome reaction to trying 'real food' for the first time
Critical illnesses in newborns and children rob them of several experiences in life including the functions of their own bodies. A video going viral on Reddit this week shows a 5-year-old boy's heartwarming reaction to finally having "real food" for the first time after relying on a feeding tube for most of his life. In a video—shared by u/PaybackTony—the youngster is seen smiling, laughing and jumping with joy after finally being able to drink directly from a bottle. The text inlay in the video reads, "Make a Wish kid eats food for the first time." The Make-A-Wish foundation is a nonprofit that grants "life-changing wishes" for critically ill children to help them "believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses."
KIDS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Wedding Cake Toppers With Bride's Underwear on Show Split Opinions Online
A guest at the wedding filmed the front of the figures before moving the camera to the back of the cake, showing a far different view.
Bride Who 'Would Not Wait' for Dad to Walk Down Aisle Defended Online
"You didn't take away his only chance of walking you down the aisle," one commenter assured. "He did."
NME
TikTok’s new creator credit tool might revolutionise content-creating forever
When you’re a creator, all you want is recognition and respect. Social media now makes it so easy to show the diverse idiosyncrasies of creative people everywhere and this will, of course, bring inspiration – but there’s a problem with how creation is respected in the digital world. Many original creators’ work is overlooked because it’s buried under the internet landfill; all this work is done for no acclaim or no reward. Alternatively, creators are ignored for their talents or art in favour of the more influential ones; the latter is a problem seen heavily on TikTok.
Upworthy
Elderly man dances with wife in wheelchair in crowded market like no one's watching: 'True love'
Few things are as endearing as older couples still in love. Witnessing love endure for such a long time and flourish is not only warming for our gentle hearts but also very inspiring. It's also great motivation to work even harder on our own relationships. Sweet older couples serve as a gentle reminder that anything is achievable with enough effort, including amazing love stories spanning generations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Girl In Red shares new song ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by Aaron Dessner
Girl In Red has shared a new single produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner – listen to ‘October Passed Me By’ below. The track, announced last week, serves as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
NME
Garbage’s Shirley Manson says “live music is under enormous strain” with “musicians living hand to mouth”
Garbage’s Shirley Manson has spoken out about the current state of live music and how touring has put artists under “enormous strain”. Manson shared her thoughts in a recent Instagram post, outlining all of the issues musicians are currently facing on the road, under an image which read “The Live-Music Industry Is Broken”.
BookLovers: 5 more new fall releases to read
We’re in the thick of Fall Book Release season, my friends, and the hits are dropping like leaves. I’ve raked up a few for you today. Let’s jump in. 1. “Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life,” by Margaret Sullivan. If you know a journalist, you know that Hollywood’s version of a pressroom...
NME
Skullcrusher – ‘Quiet The Room’ review: a storytelling masterclass
The autonomy afforded by home – its safety, warmth and familiarity – is likely to be less valued when there is no option but to stay there for a long period of time. It’s a predicament that Skullcrusher, born Helen Ballentine, tussled with towards the latter end of the pandemic-induced lockdown; while stuck in quarantine in her LA apartment, she began to reflect on her upbringing in Mount Vernon, a quiet town situated 200 miles north of New York City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby’ review: an intoxicating stage show
The lights dim and we’re taken immediately back to the dark and fetid trenches of the First World War. Soldiers jerk and howl like corpses freshly strung out on barbed wire as they battle a shadowy enemy. You can almost taste the chaos and anxiety as we’re introduced to our old friends: Tommy Shelby, his brother Arthur and their comrades in the Peaky Blinders. In the throes of battle they fight, maim and scalp for survival. When the time comes to be sent home, a narrator tells us how they’re all beyond God’s judgement because in soul and spirit they’re dead already. Now, they’re “free to do whatever they fucking please”.
NME
Bono makes surprise visit to his old school in Dublin
Bono made a surprise visit to his old secondary school in Clontarf, Dublin this week, where he read from his forthcoming memoir. According to the Irish Independent, the U2 frontman stopped by Mount Temple Comprehensive on Tuesday (October 11). It’s reported that sixth-year students were treated to a private audience with the singer.
NME
Stormzy announces new album ‘This Is What I Mean’
Stormzy has shared details of his highly anticipated third album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, set for global release next month. Returning to social media after almost three years, Stormzy shared the new album’s artwork on Instagram today (October 12), depicting a letter sat on a doorstep with the album title printed on it.
NME
John Carpenter says he could make a “great” ‘Dead Space’ film
John Carpenter has said that he thinks he could make a “great” film adaptation of Dead Space. The iconic filmmaker and composer (Halloween, The Fog, The Thing) was speaking to the A.V. Club recently when he was asked whether he had any interest in ever adapting a video game for the big screen.
NME
Story Of The Year announce new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ and share title track
Story Of The Year have announced details of their new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’. Check out the title track below. Taken from the new album due out on March 10, ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ is a hard-hitting and catchy track that guitarist Ryan Phillips described as ‘definitive’ of the band.
NME
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ finale recap: Sauron’s back, baby!
Who is The Stranger? Could Halbrand be Sauron? When will the Balrog awaken? The Rings Of Power kept us hooked through its first season with several slowly unfolding mysteries – mysteries that could have huge consequences for the wider lore. So in this week’s dramatic finale, it’s a relief when we finally get some answers.
Jessica Simpson's bestselling memoir to be adapted into scripted TV series
Jessica Simpson shared exciting news around her bestselling memoir, "Open Book." A half-hour scripted pilot of the memoir has been ordered by Amazon Freevee.
NME
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
Comments / 0