silverscreenandroll.com
Robert Horry hopes Russell Westbrook doesn’t turn into Allen Iverson
Darvin Ham and the Lakers appear to have made the difficult choice of moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, at least for the time being. Whether it sticks or not, a former Lakers sixth man believes this is a good opportunity for Westbrook. On “The Crossover NBA Show” with Howard...
silverscreenandroll.com
Silver Screen and Roll announces its podcast lineup for this season
With the regular season less than a week away, we here at Silver Screen & Roll cannot wait to get going on what will undoubtedly be, at the very least, an interesting season. So, without further ado, here is everything you can expect from us in audio and video form.
NBA・
silverscreenandroll.com
The Russell Westbrook experience is already getting weird again
Look, playing for the Lakers comes with multiple levels of added scrutiny that don’t exist with other franchises. So say, in a completely hypothetical example, when a player with known chemistry issues who has been shopped the entirety of the offseason on the trade market has a couple of moments caught on camera that raise an eyebrow, it’s not simply brushed away.
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook coming off the bench isn’t a ‘demotion’ but a ‘realignment’
It only took new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham four games to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench — a move the former coach hesitated with and frankly never did last season. Ham, who mentioned that Friday’s game versus the Sacramento Kings was going to be a dry run of what to expect this season, assigned Patrick Beverley to take over Westbrook’s starting job.
silverscreenandroll.com
No matter how you feel about Russell Westbrook huddle-gate, this ridiculous situation should have been avoided
Russell Westbrook has apparently been spending pregame huddles away from the team from the beginning of his career. Recent videos showing him doing that shouldn’t be a story, according to Westbrook, because of that years-long habit. It doesn’t work like that, though, because last season happened, no matter how badly Rob Pelinka and the Lakers wish fans would forget.
silverscreenandroll.com
Patrick Beverley says Devin Booker called him a basketball psychiatrist
Last season, the Lakers’ woes were not limited to on-court shortcomings as the franchise as a whole failed in their quest for the playoffs. In many ways, the team needed a complete reset after diagnosing its problems. Fortunately, they traded for a basketball psychiatrist. On the premiere episode of...
silverscreenandroll.com
What are the best and worst case scenarios for the Lakers this season?
Every season in LakerLand starts with the expectation of winning a title — or at least it should. Any roster headlined by LeBron James can’t settle for less, especially if Anthony Davis is also along for the ride. But the Lakers have challenged the basketball gods by once again surrounding James and Davis with a roster that doesn’t exactly optimize their gifts, and there will be an uphill climb for the Lakers to return to the postseason, much less enter the ranks of contenders.
silverscreenandroll.com
What should the Lakers guard rotation look like?
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their fourth of five preseason games on Wednesday, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in what head coach Darvin Ham referred to as the first game with “real” rotation minutes. It was only the second preseason game where Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis played together.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook will reportedly come off the bench against the Kings
Last year, as the Lakers season fell apart, the coaching staff and front office discussed benching Russell Westbrook to jumpstart the lineup. It never happened though, reportedly with head coach Frank Vogel as the lone holdout. Now, there is one clear instance where Darvin Ham differs from his predecessor, as...
silverscreenandroll.com
Film Study: Breaking down Kendrick Nunn’s preseason
Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn missed the entirety of last season after initially suffering an ankle sprain during which he also suffered a bone bruise (a.k.a. microtrabecular fracture) at his knee. It was a long and arduous return-to-play process for the former Miami Heat guard as he suffered multiple setbacks when trying to ramp up activity and was finally shut down late into the season, with an eye on giving him a full offseason to recover and be back at his best.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lonnie Walker IV made another strong case for minutes against Minnesota
For the non-superstars on the Lakers roster, Wednesday’s preseason game against the Wolves was a bit of a slog. Shots weren’t going in, and there was a real-time feeling-out process as Darvin Ham tried out a new rotation and more guard-heavy lineups that left most players out of rhythm.
silverscreenandroll.com
The preseason is over, thank goodness
The goal entering Friday night’s preseason finale was for the Lakers to get some intel on how Russell Westbrook looked with the second unit. But Westbrook's lone stint lasted all of five minutes, as he went back to the locker room during the first quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left hamstring injury.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Is this the same team from last season?
The Lakers embarrassingly lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves sans Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert Wednesday and let’s just say, their performance was underwhelming. After four straight encouraging games (in some quarters and bursts at least), it seemed Los Angeles went back to its old ways and put up a throwback performance inspired by last season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis didn’t travel to Sacramento, will not play against Kings
Darvin Ham said the Lakers were hoping to treat the final two games of the preseason as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, but that task just became a lot more complicated with the news that Anthony Davis did not even make the trip to Sacramento for Friday night’s contest.
