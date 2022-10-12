Every season in LakerLand starts with the expectation of winning a title — or at least it should. Any roster headlined by LeBron James can’t settle for less, especially if Anthony Davis is also along for the ride. But the Lakers have challenged the basketball gods by once again surrounding James and Davis with a roster that doesn’t exactly optimize their gifts, and there will be an uphill climb for the Lakers to return to the postseason, much less enter the ranks of contenders.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO