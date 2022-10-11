Read full article on original website
wildcatstrong.com
Lamar 7th grade volleyball splits with Belton
The Lamar Middle School 7th grade volleyball traveled to Belton on Thursday to face Belton Middle School. The Lady Bearcats were able to earn a victory in the “A” game as they won in a thrilling three sets and evened their season record at 4-4. The “A” team...
wildcatstrong.com
Travis 7th grade volleyball splits games with Copperas Cove
The Travis Science Academy 7th grade volleyball teams traveled hosted Copperas Cove Junior High on Thursday evening. The Lady Mustangs split their games with the Lady Bulldawgs with the “B” team earning the victory. The “A” team fell to Copperas Cove by a score of 25-14, 25-20. Leading...
fox44news.com
Play of the Week: Copperas Cove’s Xavier Taclibon
COPPERAS COVE, TX (FOX 44) — The Play of the Week for week eight goes to Copperas Cove’s Xavier Taclibon who made a great one-handed interception against Midway. Tune into next week to see who makes the Play of the Week in week nine.
wildcatstrong.com
Travis 8th grade goes 2-0 against Copperas Cove
The Travis Science Academy 8th grade volleyball teams hosted Copperas Cove Junior High on Thursday. The “B” swept their opponent in two games while the “A” bounced back from a game one loss to defeat Copperas Cove and improve their season record to 10-1 on the season.
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham 7th grade girls recap from the district meet
The Bonham girls 7th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. Bonham placed 7th overall in the team standings. Leading the way for Bonham was Audrey Fisk who placed 20th overall as she ran the...
Milano, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Milano. The Somerville High School volleyball team will have a game with Milano High School on October 14, 2022, 14:00:00. The Somerville High School volleyball team will have a game with Milano High School on October 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
wildcatstrong.com
Lamar girls 7th grade cross country recap of the district meet
The Lamar girls 7th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. Leading the way for Lamar was Kennedi Eidson who placed 24th overall in the 2.2 mile as she ran the course in a time of 21:37.
wildcatstrong.com
Perez, Mitchan pace Bonham 8th grade girls to 4th Place at the District Meet
The Bonham girls 8th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. Bonham placed 4th overall in the team standings with 74 points while Lake Belton and North Belton were 2nd and third with 68 and 69 points respectively.
wildcatstrong.com
Vargas, Bonham 7th grade boys take 2nd Place at the District Meet
The Bonham boys 7th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. Bonham placed 2nd overall in the team standings with 59 points while North Belton was first with 45 points. Leading the way for Bonham...
Baylor offers 2025 Red Oak WR Taz Williams Jr.
The 2025 recruiting class is starting to get more attention from colleges all around the football world as the latest newcomers to the recruiting scene start to flash on radars. Red Oak High School wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. is one of those young player starting to garner quite a bit of attention on the recruiting trail with 6 early offers, including the Baylor Bears most recently. The Bears join Arizona, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech in offering the 2025 wide receiver.
An unexpected sport makes its way to Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of Texas sports, you think of football, not rowing, but one high school in Waco is switching things up. A unique opportunity has come to La Vega High School. Students have been given the chance to join a rowing team. Administrators said this...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove alum races professional motocross
Copperas Cove graduate Kyler Hawkey is making his dreams come true. Hawkey graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2017 and is starting to make a name for himself as a professional motocross racer. Hawkey said that he began racing at five years old, riding dirt bikes alongside friends and...
KWTX
Good News Friday: October 14, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni and Friends Association presented two prestigious awards. Mandy Loftin-Conner is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. And Killian Hutchison of Waco, was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Leader Award. The Charles Patterson Cavaliers swept the KISD Middle School Cross...
WacoTrib.com
Preview of renovated Waco Suspension Bridge
The Waco Suspension Bridge closed in October 2020 and has remained closed, but will open temporarily for this weekend's Ironman triathlon on Oct. 15-16, 2022. So far, the contractor has overseen the replacement of the bridge’s suspension cables, anchors and most of its decking, which was originally wooden.
baylor.edu
Collins renovation offers alumni a special chance to leave their mark
Alumni returning to campus this month for Homecoming will find Collins Hall looking a little different, as the 65-year-old residence hall is closed this year while undergoing its first major renovation since opening its doors in 1957. At Move-In next fall, the Class of 2027 will be welcomed to a...
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
Gatesville Messenger
Fall Fest Memorial to benefit family of Cody Milam
In honor of Cody Milam, there will be a Memorial Fall Fest Playday at Boots-N-Saddle Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. On-site registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. To participate will cost $10 per event or three events for $25. There will be a costume contest (with or...
KWTX
No injuries reported after driver of SVU rear ended China Spring ISD school bus
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - No injuries were reported after the driver of an SUV rear ended a China Spring Independent School District bus with 34 students onboard. Superintendent Marc Faulkner told KWTX the bus was at a stop on 1637 and was rear ended by a small SUV at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
