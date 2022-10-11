The 2025 recruiting class is starting to get more attention from colleges all around the football world as the latest newcomers to the recruiting scene start to flash on radars. Red Oak High School wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. is one of those young player starting to garner quite a bit of attention on the recruiting trail with 6 early offers, including the Baylor Bears most recently. The Bears join Arizona, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech in offering the 2025 wide receiver.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO