Travis 8th grade goes 2-0 against Copperas Cove
The Travis Science Academy 8th grade volleyball teams hosted Copperas Cove Junior High on Thursday. The “B” swept their opponent in two games while the “A” bounced back from a game one loss to defeat Copperas Cove and improve their season record to 10-1 on the season.
Lamar 7th grade volleyball splits with Belton
The Lamar Middle School 7th grade volleyball traveled to Belton on Thursday to face Belton Middle School. The Lady Bearcats were able to earn a victory in the “A” game as they won in a thrilling three sets and evened their season record at 4-4. The “A” team...
Travis 7th grade volleyball splits games with Copperas Cove
The Travis Science Academy 7th grade volleyball teams traveled hosted Copperas Cove Junior High on Thursday evening. The Lady Mustangs split their games with the Lady Bulldawgs with the “B” team earning the victory. The “A” team fell to Copperas Cove by a score of 25-14, 25-20. Leading...
Temple’s momentum growing in 12-6A, but dynamic QB Hammond makes Hutto dangerous
The Temple Wildcats are riding a wave of momentum after they dominated previous nemesis Waco Midway for a 44-10 road win last Friday, their 18th consecutive victory against District 12-6A competition. Meanwhile, the Hutto Hippos are one of two 12-6A teams still without a league win. So as district co-leader...
Freshman Blue Football tops Hutto 33-6
The Temple freshman blue football team found themselves in a defensive battle with Hutto on Thursday evening at Wildcat Stadium. Both defenses repeatedly came up with big plays to stifle the opposing offenses until the Wildcats posted a 22 points fourth quarter in route to a 33-6 victory over Hutto. The victory which was hard earned improved the Temple record to 4-0 in district play and 6-1 on the season.
Team-oriented Halvorson relishes first TD from Temple’s busy TE spot
Landon Halvorson has done everything on his family’s 55-acre farm, from prepping the soil to planting seeds to picking the final product. Not to mention all the necessary care in between that helps the crop flourish by the time it’s ready to collect. So it goes on the...
Bonham 7th grade girls recap from the district meet
The Bonham girls 7th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. Bonham placed 7th overall in the team standings. Leading the way for Bonham was Audrey Fisk who placed 20th overall as she ran the...
Senior defensive linemen Carter, Stockton shining in first season as Temple starters
Temple’s football program is not hesitant to place young players in prominent roles if their talent and skills match what the team needs. Current senior stars Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Taurean York have been productive starters on varsity since the first game of their freshman season. Their former teammate Samari Howard was a stellar running back for three years from 2019-21, and Aaron Wagaman was a key weapon as the Wildcats’ kicker from 2017-20.
Travis girls 8th grade cross country recap of the district meet
The Travis Science Academy girls 8th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Mustangs finished in 7th place in the team standings. Leading the way for Travis was Kalani Brundage who ran the...
Stacey, Suarez medal for Travis 8th grade at the district meet
The Travis Science Academy boys 8th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. Travis finished in 5th Place overall in the team standings,. Leading the way for Travis were medalist Adrian Stacey who was 13th...
Vargas, Bonham 7th grade boys take 2nd Place at the District Meet
The Bonham boys 7th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. Bonham placed 2nd overall in the team standings with 59 points while North Belton was first with 45 points. Leading the way for Bonham...
Bonham boys 8th grade cross country results from the district meet
The Bonham boys 8th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. Bonham placed 6th overall in the team standings. Leading the way for Bonham was Garrett Humphrey who finished in 21st place while running the...
Perez, Mitchan pace Bonham 8th grade girls to 4th Place at the District Meet
The Bonham girls 8th grade cross country team participated in the Central Texas District Cross Country Championships held at Lions Park in Temple on Wednesday afternoon. Bonham placed 4th overall in the team standings with 74 points while Lake Belton and North Belton were 2nd and third with 68 and 69 points respectively.
