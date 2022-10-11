Temple’s football program is not hesitant to place young players in prominent roles if their talent and skills match what the team needs. Current senior stars Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Taurean York have been productive starters on varsity since the first game of their freshman season. Their former teammate Samari Howard was a stellar running back for three years from 2019-21, and Aaron Wagaman was a key weapon as the Wildcats’ kicker from 2017-20.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO