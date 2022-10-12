Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka wins sixth straight Area Tournament
Picking up where they left off after a 3-0 sweep of Lanier earlier in the day, Wetumpka continued its sweep streak with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-8 victory over Stanhope Elmore to claim the school’s sixth straight Area Tournament title. “This feels amazing,” said head coach DeAnna Smith. “This is...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka defeats Lanier, moves on to Area Tournament championship
In a three set sweep, 25-6, 25-20, 25-3 , Wetumpka handily defeated Lanier in the first match of the 6A Region 5 Area Tournament. Wetumpka will go on to face the winner of Stanhope Elmore and Carver at 6 p.m. “That win feels great,” said head coach DeAnna Smith. “We...
Wetumpka Herald
Tigers’ defense ‘played lights out’ against Sylacauga
Tallassee football coach Mike Battles wanted his team to start fast against Sylacauga. And they did, winning 47-17. The Tigers took each of six drives in the first half to the end zone. “We have been a second half team most of the year,” Battles said. “We came out, knew...
Wetumpka Herald
BAKER'S DOZEN: Elmore County volleyball wins 13th straight area championship
The Elmore County volleyball team continued its 13-year run of dominance on Wednesday night. The Lady Panthers swept past Holtville and Marbury, both by a score of 3-0, to claim the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 7 volleyball championship. Elmore County has now won 13 consecutive area championships and the Lady...
unionspringsherald.com
Hornets pummeled by Catholic
Friday, October 7, the Bullock County Hornets made their way to the capital city to take on the Montgomery Catholic Knights. The undefeated Knights were celebrating their homecoming, but Bullock County was hoping to put a damper on the festivities with an upset. From towards the end of the first quarter, it was not even a competition.
Wetumpka Herald
Edgewood Academy wins over Hooper behind monster night from Gabe LeMaster
It helps to have a player like Gabe LeMaster on your team. On homecoming night, LeMaster was the king on the field as the junior snagged three interceptions, two touchdown catches and had a shutout saving tackle in his team’s 20-0 win over Hooper. “This one feels really good,”...
Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Auburn Extremely Clear
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't taking Auburn lightly heading into this weekend. The Tigers are currently 3-3 through their first six games, but Kiffin doesn't care. He thinks that they're still a talented team and that his squad will have their hands full when they go up against them.
wdhn.com
Plenty of activities are on tap for Homecoming at Troy’s football game Saturday
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — This Saturday, homecoming takes over Veterans Memorial Stadium as Troy hosts Texas State. The football game kicks off at 2:30 but the fun begins long before that. The homecoming parade is set for 10 a.m. when the University will announce the winners of the Queen...
WSFA
Tuskegee, Central State to faceoff Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Central State Marauders will faceoff Saturday evening. The game was moved to the capital city amid construction delays at Tuskegee’s Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. Tuskegee is 4-2, while Central State is 2-4 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15,...
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
WSMV
Tennessee fans prep for ‘third Saturday in October’ matchup with Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ‘third Saturday in October’ is almost upon us, and this year one of college football’s greatest rivalries, Alabama vs. Tennessee, has a little extra luster. People across the state are headed to Knoxville for the top ten matchup that many Vols fans...
WVNews
No. 3 Alabama braces for big road test at No. 6 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only too well. The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday, and it's the first time since 1989 that both have been unbeaten going into the Third Saturday of October rivalry game. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is trying to crack college football's elite for the first time since 2006, when the Vols last beat Alabama.
WSFA
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee
If you’re a college football fan, then you know the college football world will have their eyes on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game tomorrow at 3:30 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alabama goes to Rocky Top tomorrow ranked number three in the nation, and are a seven point favorite over the sixth ranked Volunteers. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Bama in what feels like an eternity, with their last win over the Crimson Tide dating back to 2006. It’s been so long that the […] The post Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Troy Messenger
Marjorie Lane honored at ASU
Marjorie Lane of Troy has been honored by Alabama State University as a recipient of a 50 Under 50 alumni award. The award is designed to engage, re-engage, educate, honor and develop the next generation of advocates, donors and ambassadors for ASU. The 50 under 50 class members were honored...
WSFA
Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
Wetumpka Herald
Equipment Operator
Tallapoosa County Commission is accepting applications for: Equipment Operator Tallapoosa County Highway Department Deadline: October 27, 2022 at 3pm Please apply at: Tallapoosa County Highway Department 20121 Highway 280 Dadeville, Alabama 36853 Tallapoosa County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/NORRIS, W.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-300 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, deceased, having been granted to JUDY D. NORRIS on October 5, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JUDY D. NORRIS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: GERALD A. DANIEL, JR. LAW OFFICE OF G A DANIEL, JR. LLC PO BOX 638 MILLBROOK, ALABAMA 36054 334-285-9444 Jerry@GADanielLaw.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 2022 EST/NORRIS, W.
alabamanews.net
Remembering Radio Host Mel Marshall
He was known as the voice of Alabama State University. Mel Marshall was a founding member of WVAS 90.7 FM in 1983. Station Manager Candy Capel gave us a tour of his studio. “Why it was still early, early in the morning, Mel would walk in here and assume his position behind the desk. These were his headphones. He would put his headphones on and he would start his day,” said Capel.
Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
