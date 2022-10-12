PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-300 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, deceased, having been granted to JUDY D. NORRIS on October 5, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JUDY D. NORRIS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: GERALD A. DANIEL, JR. LAW OFFICE OF G A DANIEL, JR. LLC PO BOX 638 MILLBROOK, ALABAMA 36054 334-285-9444 Jerry@GADanielLaw.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 2022 EST/NORRIS, W.

