PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HEATHER BRADLEY, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022-274 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to SUMMER HOFFMAN as Personal Representative on the 5th day of October, 2022, by the Honorable JOHN THORNTON, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. SUMMER HOFFMAN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HEATHER BRADLEY, DECEASED. Name and Address of Attorney: Regina B. Edwards, Esq. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, P.C. 109 E. Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 2022 EST/BRADLEY, H.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO