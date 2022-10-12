Read full article on original website
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
Rockets to waive veteran center Derrick Favors
The Rockets plan to waive veteran big man Derrick Favors, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. As Charania notes, Houston still needed to make one more cut with 16 players on guaranteed standard contracts. Favors appears to be the odd man out, with Willie Cauley-Stein‘s non-guaranteed deal almost certain to follow.
Bulls HC Billy Donovan: Still planning on tinkering with different lineup looks
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says he’s still tinkering with different lineup combinations and hasn’t decided which player will start at power forward, per Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. “Certainly, the rest of this week and going into next week, we’ll do that,” Donovan said when he...
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias To Exhibit 10 Deal
OCTOBER 14: Over two months after reaching a deal with Mathias, the Grizzlies have officially signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced today in a press release. In a pair of corresponding moves, the team waived E.J. Onu and Romeo Weems after having signed them earlier this week.
Is Isaac Okoro set to be the Cavs' next starting small forward?
The Cavaliers clearly have four of their starting roles set, between All-Star point guard Darius Garland, All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, 2022 All-Rookie power forward Evan Mobley, and All-Star center Jarrett Allen. For the small forward gig, it appears that Isaac Okoro may deserve to be the front-runner, writes Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
NBA Fans React To James Harden’s New Kicks: “Seen These In Walmart.”
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden's new kicks didn't exactly have fans lining up and admiring them. Called the 'Harden Vol.7', the latest shoes that he played in were a mix of bright orange with a hint of maroon and generous doses of white. Harden was seen rocking the shoes earlier...
Sixers guarantee PF Paul Reed's contract for 2022-23 season
Paul Reed has had his $1,782,621 contract for the 2022/23 season fully guaranteed by the Sixers, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). As Wojnarowski observes (via Twitter), Philadelphia technically didn’t have to make a decision on Reed’s deal until January, but the team opted to guarantee it a few months early. Reed will be a restricted free agent in 2023 if he’s extended a $2,228,276 qualifying offer.
Wolves converting C Luka Garza to two-way deal
The Timberwolves are signing center Luka Garza to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). While Charania says “signing,” Garza is already under contract with the team, so the Wolves are technically converting his Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal. Minnesota’s two-way slots are currently occupied by A.J. Lawson and Eric Paschall, so they’ll need to waive one of them in order to convert Garza.
Tyler Herro on starting lineup for 2022-23 season: 'It allows me to just be a spacer '
The Heat unveiled their new-look starting lineup for the first time this preseason in Wednesday’s victory over the Pelicans, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin have joined Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in the first unit and they were impressive in their first outing, outscoring New Orleans 60-48 in the 20 minutes they were on the court together.
And-Ones: Maledon, One-And-Done, Wembanyama, Ignite, Selden
After being waived by the Rockets this week, French point guard Theo Maledon isn’t eager to head back to Europe to resume his playing career, according to a Eurohoops report. He played for ASVEL in France from 2017-20 before being selected 34th overall in the 2020 NBA draft. Maledon...
Nets Sign UNLV’s Donovan Williams To Exhibit 10 Deal
OCTOBER 12: The Nets have officially signed Williams, tweets Brian Lewis of The New York Post. JUNE 24: Donovan Williams has agreed to a contract with the Nets, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com tweets. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reports (Twitter link). The 6’6” wing...
Blazers G Gary Payton II expected to miss start of regular season
Gary Payton II, who signed a three-year contract with the Trail Blazers in July, won’t be available for the start of the regular season next week, the team announced today in a press release. Payton, who underwent core muscle surgery this summer, will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according...
