Sierra Blanca, TX

KVIA

Stanton Bridge closed following shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico

UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in canal in San Elizario

San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KVIA

Stanton Bridge reopened after shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- The Stanton Bridge was closed just after 4:00 pm after a shooting at the foot of the bridge sent one person to the hospital. A spokesperson for the police department said the bridge would remain closed for at least another 4-6 hours while police continue their investigation.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported on I-10 east at Cotton

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported on Interstate 10 east at Cotton Wednesday afternoon. Officials the crash involved two vehicles. Officials said at the moment no one has been hospitalized. As of 4:27 p.m., all lanes reopened. No other information was provided. Check back for...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Victims in head-on collision identified

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified three people who were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso. Officials say the three victims were 19-year-old Gael Juaquin Torres Sanchez, 18-year-old Juan Alfredo Herrera Yon and 19-year-old Yahir Cedillo. All three were from El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX

