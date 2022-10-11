Read full article on original website
KVIA
Stanton Bridge closed following shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
KFOX 14
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico
UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
KVIA
Family of murdered migrant retrieves his body; set to return to Durango
EL PASO, Texas -- The body of Jesús “Chuy” Sepúlveda Martinez, 22, has been returned to his family. Martinez was killed on Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca while with a group of other migrants. A former warden and his twin brother were charged with manslaughter in Martinez's death.
KVIA
El Paso man arrested for making false police report; claimed officer caused his head to slam onto hood of car
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a man admitted he made up an account in which he claimed an officer caused him to slam his head against the hood of a car during an arrest while he was handcuffed. Police say 29-year-old Ruben Venzor filed a complaint with...
KVIA
Body found in canal in San Elizario
San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
KVIA
Police identify man they say threw rocks at two officers in overnight incident
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified a man they say was throwing rocks at them, leading one officer to shoot the man. Police say 51-year-old Jose Rene Palacios Renderos, a resident of El Salvador, was throwing rocks at a vehicle stopped at a red light on Cotton and Montana on Oct. 7.
KVIA
Stanton Bridge reopened after shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- The Stanton Bridge was closed just after 4:00 pm after a shooting at the foot of the bridge sent one person to the hospital. A spokesperson for the police department said the bridge would remain closed for at least another 4-6 hours while police continue their investigation.
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported on I-10 east at Cotton
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported on Interstate 10 east at Cotton Wednesday afternoon. Officials the crash involved two vehicles. Officials said at the moment no one has been hospitalized. As of 4:27 p.m., all lanes reopened. No other information was provided. Check back for...
El Paso man killed when he veers off I-10, hits parked trailer in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened about 7 p.m. near mile marker 116, which is about 8 miles east of the Sierra Blanca exit. Eric Gomez was driving westbound when […]
Female suffers critical injuries after falling in canal near Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team was on the scene at Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Fonseca after a female patient reportedly fell from a fence and into a canal. According to EPFD, the female patient was rescued using a basket and is receiving medical care for severe […]
3 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened at the 1600 block of N.Ascencion Street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
cbs4local.com
El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
CBP officers arrest man crossing from Mexico who was wanted for murder in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Paso Del Norte border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado. On Friday, Oct.14, CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male, a U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via […]
23-Year-Old Eric Gomez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Monday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KFOX 14
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
KVIA
Victims in head-on collision identified
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified three people who were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso. Officials say the three victims were 19-year-old Gael Juaquin Torres Sanchez, 18-year-old Juan Alfredo Herrera Yon and 19-year-old Yahir Cedillo. All three were from El Paso.
KFOX 14
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-crash described as 'loving' and 'caring'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The uncle of the Dallas police officer killed by a wrong-way driver shared stories of Jacob Arellano. Arellano, who was from El Paso, joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019. Antonio Arellano, Jacob's uncle, said the 25-year-old was a loving and caring person.
3 People Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Fatal Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in El Paso. Officials confirmed that 3 people died and 1 person was seriously injured due to [..]
