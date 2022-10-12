Read full article on original website
Report: Draymond Green's Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out
Stephen A. Smith reported that Poole was knocked out by Green's punch
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Draymond Green divorce with the Golden State Warriors inevitable after latest incident
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers joined their local broadcast to talk Draymond Green during Tuesday’s preseason game against
The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Clippers have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign Former Duke Player
On Friday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports that the Sacramento Kings have signed Alex O'connell.
Report: Lakers planning to use Russell Westbrook in new role in final preseason game vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are making a major change to their rotation for their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will reportedly bring guard Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday’s contest, as the two have discussed Westbrook potentially leading the way for the second unit this season.
Portland Trail Blazers to waive Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden, roster down to 15
The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guards Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden a source told The Oregonian/OregonLive.com. That leaves the Blazers with a maximum 15 players on their roster, which includes center Olivier Sarr, the only remaining player signed by the team to a training camp contract. The 7-foot...
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook (hamstring) leaves preseason finale
Los Angeles point guard Russell Westbrook exited the Lakers’ preseason finale against the host Sacramento Kings in the first quarter
NBC Sports
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
Gameday live: Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Kings; Russell Westbrook’s odd fit with Lakers
The Kings could welcome back Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes while people question Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."
Damian Lillard talks about his expectations with the Portland Trail Blazers, revealing that he wants to win a title with them.
Lakers News: Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion
L.A. didn't exactly thrive with Russell Westbrook demoted to the bench.
Ja Morant highlight dunks, defense lead Memphis Grizzlies to preseason win vs. Pistons
Before the game, it was a family affair. Once the ball tipped off, all love was lost. Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant went at Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, son of of former Grizzlies assistant coach Niele Ivey. The No. 5 overall pick by the Pistons didn't shy away, using his Morant-like...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Biggest Football Game Comes With an Unusual Twist This Year
San Francisco’s biggest high school football game returns Friday night with a twist — the underdogs are now the favorites. Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Fightin’ Irish often find themselves playing second fiddle to archrival St. Ignatius, but are set to enter the 2022 Bruce-Mahoney football game in the driver’s seat.
