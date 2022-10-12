The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Police Officers gave students coffee, cookies and Cash in celebration of National Coffee With a Cop Day. University Police participated in the fifth annual National Coffee with a Cop Day on Oct. 5. National Coffee with a Cop Day is “a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public,” according to the official website. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and citizens, which is a purpose that University Police echoed.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO