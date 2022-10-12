Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WVNews
N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89
WASHINGTON (89) Barton 3-7 0-2 9, Kuzma 3-12 1-2 7, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Beal 6-13 3-5 16, Morris 4-12 2-2 10, Gibson 2-6 2-3 6, Gill 0-3 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-14 5-6 20, Todd 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 33-87 13-20 89.
NBA・
WVNews
Orlando 114, Cleveland 108
CLEVELAND (108) Okoro 6-7 4-4 17, Osman 3-9 4-6 11, E.Mobley 1-4 6-8 8, LeVert 5-12 2-2 15, Neto 3-7 0-0 7, Diakite 2-2 2-2 8, I.Mobley 4-6 0-0 8, Pickett 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 2-3 6-6 12, Hinton 3-6 0-0 8, Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 3-6 1-1 7, Nembhard Jr. 3-10 0-1 7. Totals 35-76 25-30 108.
NBA・
WVNews
Houston 122, Indiana 114
HOUSTON (122) Gordon 4-8 4-4 14, Martin Jr. 4-9 0-0 10, Sengun 4-9 2-2 12, Green 10-15 9-9 33, Porter Jr. 8-14 1-2 22, Eason 3-5 2-2 9, Garuba 0-2 0-0 0, Fernando 0-2 1-2 1, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 5-14 0-0 11, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 3-8 1-1 8. Totals 42-88 20-22 122.
WVNews
Doddridge County stays perfect; ND boys win pair; WVU men face No. 2 Kentucky
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Class A No. 4 Doddridge County ran its record to 7-0 with a 46-6 win over Ravenswood on Friday night. The Bulldogs took the lead for good on an 8-yard touchdown run by Bryce McKinney with 9:06 left in the first quarter, then McKinney scored again on a 2-yard tote at the 2:28 mark.
WVNews
Cincinnati makes 1st MLS playoffs, visits Red Bulls Saturday
Alvas Powell is grateful for a second chance with Cincinnati. The Jamaican defender was with FC Cincinnati for its inaugural MLS season in 2019, but he stayed just one season before he was picked up by Inter Miami. After stints with Sudan's top league and the Philadelphia Union, Powell ended up back in Cincinnati under new coach Pat Noonan this season.
WVNews
Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: 'uncharted territory'
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Running back Cam Akers has abruptly departed the Los Angeles Rams, who cited personal reasons for why their leading rusher won't play Sunday against Carolina. Coach Sean McVay did not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the...
Kings F Chima Moneke on playing against LeBron James in Sacramento’s preseason win over Lakers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Chima Moneke talks about Friday’s impressive 133-86 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the experience of playing against LeBron James, getting bulk minutes in the final exhibition game, the improvement he’s shown with Sacramento and the impact his teammate KZ Okpala has on the defensive end.
WVNews
Anunoby scores 32, Raptors beat Celtics in overtime 137-134
MONTREAL (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 32 points and Scottie Barnes added 25 as the Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics 137-134 in overtime Friday on the final night of NBA preseason play. Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, including the game-sealing rebound after...
WVNews
Cornerback J.C. Jackson still adjusting to Chargers' defense
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson is accustomed to being on top of his game and dominating opposing receivers. However, five games into his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson is still trying to get up to speed. The cornerback signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract...
