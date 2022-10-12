ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89

WASHINGTON (89) Barton 3-7 0-2 9, Kuzma 3-12 1-2 7, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Beal 6-13 3-5 16, Morris 4-12 2-2 10, Gibson 2-6 2-3 6, Gill 0-3 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-14 5-6 20, Todd 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 33-87 13-20 89.
Orlando 114, Cleveland 108

CLEVELAND (108) Okoro 6-7 4-4 17, Osman 3-9 4-6 11, E.Mobley 1-4 6-8 8, LeVert 5-12 2-2 15, Neto 3-7 0-0 7, Diakite 2-2 2-2 8, I.Mobley 4-6 0-0 8, Pickett 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 2-3 6-6 12, Hinton 3-6 0-0 8, Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 3-6 1-1 7, Nembhard Jr. 3-10 0-1 7. Totals 35-76 25-30 108.
Houston 122, Indiana 114

HOUSTON (122) Gordon 4-8 4-4 14, Martin Jr. 4-9 0-0 10, Sengun 4-9 2-2 12, Green 10-15 9-9 33, Porter Jr. 8-14 1-2 22, Eason 3-5 2-2 9, Garuba 0-2 0-0 0, Fernando 0-2 1-2 1, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 5-14 0-0 11, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 3-8 1-1 8. Totals 42-88 20-22 122.
Cincinnati makes 1st MLS playoffs, visits Red Bulls Saturday

Alvas Powell is grateful for a second chance with Cincinnati. The Jamaican defender was with FC Cincinnati for its inaugural MLS season in 2019, but he stayed just one season before he was picked up by Inter Miami. After stints with Sudan's top league and the Philadelphia Union, Powell ended up back in Cincinnati under new coach Pat Noonan this season.
Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: 'uncharted territory'

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Running back Cam Akers has abruptly departed the Los Angeles Rams, who cited personal reasons for why their leading rusher won't play Sunday against Carolina. Coach Sean McVay did not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the...
Anunoby scores 32, Raptors beat Celtics in overtime 137-134

MONTREAL (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 32 points and Scottie Barnes added 25 as the Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics 137-134 in overtime Friday on the final night of NBA preseason play. Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, including the game-sealing rebound after...
Cornerback J.C. Jackson still adjusting to Chargers' defense

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson is accustomed to being on top of his game and dominating opposing receivers. However, five games into his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson is still trying to get up to speed. The cornerback signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract...
