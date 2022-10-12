Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1
Los Angeles100—1 First Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 5:21 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 1, 7:43 (pp). Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Kaliyev (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:44; Lizotte, LA (Tripping), 3:53; Borgen, SEA (Interference), 7:39; Soucy, SEA (Holding), 10:16. Second Period_3, Seattle, Tanev 1 (Borgen),...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
Porterville Recorder
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Barnes (1), Muncy (1), Soto (1). HR_Grisham (1). SF_Betts (1). Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 5th. Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Scott Barry; Right, Chris Segal; Left, Tripp Gibson. T_3:44. A_45,137 (40,209).
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 137, Boston 134
BOSTON (134) J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Nashville001—1 First Period_1, Dallas, Marchment 1 (Seguin), 2:31. 2, Dallas, Marchment 2 (Lundkvist, Seguin), 18:56 (pp). Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Robertson), 19:09. Third Period_4, Dallas, Johnston 1 (Seguin, Suter), 4:22 (pp). 5, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Tolvanen), 4:53. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-10-7_29. Nashville 9-11-11_31. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 2 of...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 5, Colorado 3
Calgary122—5 First Period_1, Colorado, Byram 1 (Toews, MacKinnon), 1:39. 2, Calgary, Ritchie 1 (Weegar, Lucic), 11:23. Penalties_Manson, COL (Slashing), 1:21; Dube, CGY (Cross Checking), 1:21; O'Connor, COL (High Sticking), 13:07; Makar, COL (Hooking), 18:06. Second Period_3, Calgary, Dube 1 (Mangiapane), 2:31 (sh). 4, Calgary, Andersson 1 (Weegar), 14:52. Penalties_Hanifin,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Was_FG Slye 38, :46. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 1:37. Key Play: McKissic 16 run. Washington 3, Chicago 0. Chi_Pettis 40 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:16. Drive: 9 plays, 94 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Fields 10 pass to V.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Montgomery 13 run on 3rd-and-3; Fields 21 pass to Mooney. Chicago 7, Washington 3.
WEKU
Jaime Jarrín is going, going — kiss him goodbye!
Jaime Jarrín went from a boy with a "microphonic voice" to one of the greatest broadcasters of all time. This is the story of how he helped bring baseball to Latinos.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Grissom in the 7th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 7th. 1-ran for Schwarber in the 7th. 2-ran for Castellanos in the 7th. E_Strider (), Bohm (1), Hoskins (1). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_d'Arnaud 2 (3), Swanson (1), Stott (1), Harper (3). HR_Hoskins (1), off Strider; Harper (1), off Lee. RBIs_Harris II (1), Stott (1), Hoskins 3 (3), Harper 3 (3), Castellanos 2 (5). SB_Harris II (1).
Porterville Recorder
Ducks visit the Islanders after shootout victory
Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime. New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games a season...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
A-struck out for Trevino in the 6th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th. 1-ran for Stanton in the 8th. E_Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, New York 11. 2B_Ramírez (2), J.Naylor (1). HR_Rosario (1), off Cortes; Stanton (1), off Bieber. RBIs_Giménez (1), Rosario (1), O.Gonzalez (1), J.Naylor (1), Stanton 2 (2). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Locastro (1).
