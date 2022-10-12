ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1

Los Angeles100—1 First Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 5:21 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 1, 7:43 (pp). Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Kaliyev (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:44; Lizotte, LA (Tripping), 3:53; Borgen, SEA (Interference), 7:39; Soucy, SEA (Holding), 10:16. Second Period_3, Seattle, Tanev 1 (Borgen),...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Barnes (1), Muncy (1), Soto (1). HR_Grisham (1). SF_Betts (1). Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 5th. Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Scott Barry; Right, Chris Segal; Left, Tripp Gibson. T_3:44. A_45,137 (40,209).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 137, Boston 134

BOSTON (134) J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Nashville001—1 First Period_1, Dallas, Marchment 1 (Seguin), 2:31. 2, Dallas, Marchment 2 (Lundkvist, Seguin), 18:56 (pp). Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Robertson), 19:09. Third Period_4, Dallas, Johnston 1 (Seguin, Suter), 4:22 (pp). 5, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Tolvanen), 4:53. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-10-7_29. Nashville 9-11-11_31. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 2 of...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Calgary 5, Colorado 3

Calgary122—5 First Period_1, Colorado, Byram 1 (Toews, MacKinnon), 1:39. 2, Calgary, Ritchie 1 (Weegar, Lucic), 11:23. Penalties_Manson, COL (Slashing), 1:21; Dube, CGY (Cross Checking), 1:21; O'Connor, COL (High Sticking), 13:07; Makar, COL (Hooking), 18:06. Second Period_3, Calgary, Dube 1 (Mangiapane), 2:31 (sh). 4, Calgary, Andersson 1 (Weegar), 14:52. Penalties_Hanifin,...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Washington 12, Chicago 7

Was_FG Slye 38, :46. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 1:37. Key Play: McKissic 16 run. Washington 3, Chicago 0. Chi_Pettis 40 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:16. Drive: 9 plays, 94 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Fields 10 pass to V.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Montgomery 13 run on 3rd-and-3; Fields 21 pass to Mooney. Chicago 7, Washington 3.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bevan#First Period 1
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Grissom in the 7th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 7th. 1-ran for Schwarber in the 7th. 2-ran for Castellanos in the 7th. E_Strider (), Bohm (1), Hoskins (1). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_d'Arnaud 2 (3), Swanson (1), Stott (1), Harper (3). HR_Hoskins (1), off Strider; Harper (1), off Lee. RBIs_Harris II (1), Stott (1), Hoskins 3 (3), Harper 3 (3), Castellanos 2 (5). SB_Harris II (1).
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Ducks visit the Islanders after shootout victory

Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime. New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games a season...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

A-struck out for Trevino in the 6th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th. 1-ran for Stanton in the 8th. E_Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, New York 11. 2B_Ramírez (2), J.Naylor (1). HR_Rosario (1), off Cortes; Stanton (1), off Bieber. RBIs_Giménez (1), Rosario (1), O.Gonzalez (1), J.Naylor (1), Stanton 2 (2). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Locastro (1).
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy