Cape Canaveral, FL

Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
iheart.com

VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action

SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Return to Earth Delayed Again

Crew-4 was scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 12, to begin their journey back to Earth. Due to poor weather near the splashdown zones, the return home was delayed, with a new planned undocking at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. Due to continued weather issues, the return to Earth has again been delayed another day. Crew-4 has been onboard the ISS since April 27.
Daily Mail

Out of this world! NASA will launch a huge flying saucer-like inflatable heat shield into space next month – and it could help humans land safely on Mars one day

At first glance at these images, you'd be forgiven for mistaking them as stills from the latest science fiction blockbuster. But the flying saucer-like object depicted in the images is very much real - and is set to be launched into space by NASA next month. The Low-Earth Orbit Flight...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Splashdown: NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts return to Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission successfully splashed down Friday afternoon. The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti got back on Earth around 4:55 p.m. This completed their journey of six months in...
KEYT

SpaceX books another ride for a millionaire around the moon

SpaceX said Wednesday that it has booked yet another mission around the moon for a wealthy thrill-seeker on its forthcoming Starship spacecraft. Dennis Tito, a US millionaire who previously paid his way to the International Space Station in 2001, and his wife, Akiko, plan to take a lunar expedition that will last roughly a week, according to SpaceX.
Phys.org

Japanese rocket launch fails in blow for space agency

The launch of a Japanese rocket taking satellites into orbit to demonstrate new technologies failed after blast-off on Wednesday because of a positioning problem, the country's space agency said. It was Japan's first failed launch in nearly two decades, and the only one for an Epsilon rocket, a solid-fuel model...
The Atlantic

The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth

The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
Florida Today

NASA, SpaceX set for astronauts' Friday splashdown off Florida coast

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Update (12:05 p.m. EDT Friday): Undocking! NASA’s Crew-4 mission has departed the ISS ahead of splashdown off the coast of Florida. That’s expected near Jacksonville at 4:50 p.m. EDT. --- ...
