Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Watch SpaceX Splashdown the Crew-4 Astronauts for NASA After a Six-Month Stay at the Space Station
[The webcast is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]. SpaceX is set to return its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts due to splash down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away
Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Return to Earth Delayed Again
Crew-4 was scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 12, to begin their journey back to Earth. Due to poor weather near the splashdown zones, the return home was delayed, with a new planned undocking at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. Due to continued weather issues, the return to Earth has again been delayed another day. Crew-4 has been onboard the ISS since April 27.
Watch SpaceX's Crew-5 astronaut flight to the International Space Station live online
SpaceX's Crew-5 mission is flying four people, including a Russian cosmonaut, to the International Space Station. Watch it live through docking on Oct. 6 here.
SpaceX set to launch telecommunications satellite Friday evening
CAPE CANAVERAL SFS, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a telecommunications satellite is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday evening. The nearly hour and 40-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. The Eutelsat Hotbird 13F satellite, developed by satellite manufacturer Airbus for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Out of this world! NASA will launch a huge flying saucer-like inflatable heat shield into space next month – and it could help humans land safely on Mars one day
At first glance at these images, you'd be forgiven for mistaking them as stills from the latest science fiction blockbuster. But the flying saucer-like object depicted in the images is very much real - and is set to be launched into space by NASA next month. The Low-Earth Orbit Flight...
NASDAQ
SpaceX capsule leaves Space Station, to bring 4 astronauts back to Earth
The fourth long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA safely departed the orbiting outpost on Friday to begin their flight back to Earth, capping a science mission of nearly six months. Oct 14 (Reuters) - The fourth long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX...
SpaceX rocket launch spawns spectacular 'jellyfish' in the sky (video, photos)
One of SpaceX's recent Falcon 9 missions delivered a treat for skywatchers when the launch created a jaw-dropping "jellyfish" in the sky.
Splashdown: NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts return to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission successfully splashed down Friday afternoon. The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti got back on Earth around 4:55 p.m. This completed their journey of six months in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.. (AP) — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. “We’re so glad to do it together,” said Anna Kikina,...
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aborts double-satellite launch at last minute
A veteran SpaceX rocket poised to make its 14th flight aborted its launch attempt less than one minute before liftoff on Thursday (Oct. 6).
KEYT
SpaceX books another ride for a millionaire around the moon
SpaceX said Wednesday that it has booked yet another mission around the moon for a wealthy thrill-seeker on its forthcoming Starship spacecraft. Dennis Tito, a US millionaire who previously paid his way to the International Space Station in 2001, and his wife, Akiko, plan to take a lunar expedition that will last roughly a week, according to SpaceX.
Phys.org
Japanese rocket launch fails in blow for space agency
The launch of a Japanese rocket taking satellites into orbit to demonstrate new technologies failed after blast-off on Wednesday because of a positioning problem, the country's space agency said. It was Japan's first failed launch in nearly two decades, and the only one for an Epsilon rocket, a solid-fuel model...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet Dr. Frank Rubio and José Hernández: The NASA Latino astronauts making history
NASA launched the first Salvadoran-American into space! Dr. Frank Rubio traveled to the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft from Kazakhstan. The astronaut’s trip to outer space only took six hours, and he will orbit the planet for six months. The Los Angeles-born and Florida-raised doctor and...
The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth
The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 splashes down off the Florida coast, completing ISS mission
--- A crew of four astronauts and their capsule safely blazed through 3,500-degree temperatures generated by atmospheric friction Friday afternoon, bringing an end to their six-month science mission on the International Space Station. After the fiery re-entry, NASA's Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and the European Space Agency's Samantha...
NASA, SpaceX set for astronauts' Friday splashdown off Florida coast
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Update (12:05 p.m. EDT Friday): Undocking! NASA’s Crew-4 mission has departed the ISS ahead of splashdown off the coast of Florida. That’s expected near Jacksonville at 4:50 p.m. EDT. --- ...
Comments / 0