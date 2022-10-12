Read full article on original website
High School Volleyball: Jaguars claim EPC title in five-set thriller
FARMVILLE — After surrendering late-set leads in each of the first two sets, Farmville Central found itself down two 2-0 to Ayden-Grifton in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference volleyball title match Wednesday. The Jaguars then used a strong serving performance to win the final three sets to secure a 25-27, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-9 victory to claim the conference crown. Senior Danielle Parker led the Jaguars at the service line...
Murray Ledger & Times
Green, Binfield-Smith shine for Murray High harriers
MAYFIELD — The boys and girls cross country teams from Murray High took to the five-kilometer course at Graves County High School for the 2022 Eagle Classic on Saturday morning for their final race of the regular season. It was a beautiful day for a race and the Murray High harriers took advantage of the perfect conditions as Jade Green and Guervenson Binfield-Smith each claimed the runner-up spot in their respective races.
