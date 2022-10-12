MAYFIELD — The boys and girls cross country teams from Murray High took to the five-kilometer course at Graves County High School for the 2022 Eagle Classic on Saturday morning for their final race of the regular season. It was a beautiful day for a race and the Murray High harriers took advantage of the perfect conditions as Jade Green and Guervenson Binfield-Smith each claimed the runner-up spot in their respective races.

