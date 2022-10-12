Read full article on original website
Penalty kick pushes Culleoka past Huntland for 10-A tourney title
Culleoka didn’t score for nearly three-fourths of its District 10-A Tournament championship matchup Thursday night against visiting Huntland. But Sarah Thompson’s penalty kick with 23 minutes remaining, following an “own goal” by the Lady Hornets seven minutes into the contest, was enough for the hosts to claim a 2-1 victory – the first district tourney title in the program’s 12-year history – and a home game against East Hickman in Tuesday’s Region 5-A Tournament semifinals.
Franklin County capitalizes on Spring Hill miscues in rout
Murphy’s Law could be renamed Martin’s Law after Friday night, as everything that could go wrong for Spring Hill did in a 49-0 Region 6-5A loss to visiting Franklin County. Spring Hill coach Ben Martin watched his offense struggle with bad snaps, dropped passes and anything else that...
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
Main Street Preps staff-wide Week 9 HS football predictions
It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Week 9 Nashville-area high school football games. The Main Street Preps team of editors and reporters give their predictions for 10 of the top Middle Tennessee games every week. Win-loss records for each prognosticator can be found below the picks.
WAFF
Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is back in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one weekend, one of the smallest towns in Tennessee becomes the biggest spot for BBQ. The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is happening in Lynchburg, October 14-15. More than 40,000 pitmasters and bbq lovers from across the world are coming together...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WHNT-TV
Past La Niña Winter’s In Northern Alabama
Since the 2000-2001 Winter Season, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in the La Niña phase 9 times. This means within the past 20 winter seasons La Niña conditions have been present 45 percent of the time. When looking at data from these past number of seasons, there are certain things that stand out!
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
Family business banks on terrifying patrons at Haunted House of Horror
The haunt is located inside an abandoned school in the area. The owners opened the haunted house in 2011 and they say the scares don't just come from the actors.
Microwave Dave: 10 things you might not know about beloved Huntsville musician
Dave Gallaher decided if he made it back home alive, he was going to play music for the rest of his life. And he was going to play music that made people feel better. Gallaher did make it back from the Vietnam War, after serving as a U.S. Air Force intelligence specialist from 1967 to 1968. Since then, he’s lived a vibrant and soulful life in music, as illustrated in “I’m a Roadrunner: Life and Times of a Bluesman,” the coffee table book about Gallaher published in 2021.
Local church to hand out hot meals Saturday
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church has announced it will be giving out free hot lunches.
Community Calendar
Maury Alliance’s Monthly Chamber Coffee will be Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9-10 a.m., hosted by Columbia Power & Water Systems, at 201 Pickens Lane, Columbia. This is a free networking event and members and future members are welcome to attend. Sister Hazel, the platinum-selling, iconic country/rock band, will be...
I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward
Putting exits on Interstate 65 at Bethel Road would provide needed alternatives for traffic in a growing area of Morgan County, officials say, and plans for a feasibility study on the potential interchange moved forward last week. The Morgan County Commission approved paying its $6,666 portion of the study during...
Alabama bicyclist dies in accident Wednesday morning
One person has died following a bizarre accident in South Huntsville, according to authorities.
Wednesday storm damage leaves trail of destruction in Coffee County
Families across Coffee County are dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday evening's storm. The storm caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the county.
Morgan County school board votes to close Sparkman Elementary
At the Morgan County Board of Education meeting Thursday, members voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, located off Plainview Street in Hartselle, has been open since the 1930s, when it was known as Plainview School. Attendance at the school...
Death investigation underway near Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is investigating a death in the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. The death was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department. WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is made available.
