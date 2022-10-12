Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Adam Sandler announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Adam Sandler has announced he will perform two shows in December on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Sandler will extend his sold-out tour by performing two shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
news3lv.com
Braud's Funnel Cake cafe
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The Strip
Las Vegas is home to a wide variety of luxurious hotels. Thus, resort-style swimming pools are highly sought after by tourists. It is common practice for visitors to Las Vegas to spend a considerable amount of time reading reviews of potential lodging options before making a reservation. The presence of a swimming pool is often cited as a major draw for vacationers. Let this guide to the top Las Vegas swimming pools make it easier for you to decide where to stay during your visit to Sin City.
Las Vegas Weekly
What to do in Las Vegas this week (October 13-19 edition)
PARTY: NIFRA Downtown gets a heavy dose of progressive trance when Elation Las Vegas’ Thursday-night Terminal 51 party brings Nifra’s Follow Me III tour to Commonwealth. The International Dance Music Awards-nominated producer and DJ born in Michalovce, Slovakia, bounces back to the States for a couple of shows from Norway before taking to the skies again to play Amsterdam, Poland and Australia this fall, continuing to spread the captivatingly chill vibes of her most recent mix. Follow Me III features work from Daxson, Sean & Xander, Arjans and more, plus Nifra’s own track “Resistance” remixed by NomadSignal. “Trance with swagger” is a bit of a contrarian soundtrack for Commonwealth; on the other hand, club music on Fremont Street is moving in some daring directions lately. Let’s follow along. 10 p.m., $10, Commonwealth, seetickets.us. –Brock Radke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
963kklz.com
9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today
Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
963kklz.com
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
Eater
Inside Springs Cafe, the New Brunch and Happy Hour Restaurant Overlooking Springs Preserve
This weekend, the restaurant space overlooking the lush Springs Preserve in Las Vegas reopens as the Springs Cafe. The cafe is a partnership between two local eateries, the nearly ten-year-old Bronze Cafe and northwest Las Vegas Aspire Coffee House. The bright and window-filled Springs Cafe will serve coffee, breakfast, and lunch inside and on the wrap-around balcony.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox5 KVVU
Atomic Museum hosting free Halloween ‘trunk or treat’ Halloween event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a way to celebrate Halloween can do so at a free event organized by the Atomic Museum. According to a news release, the Atomic Museum will host its first-ever Halloween ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Friday, Oct. 28. The museum...
knpr
Las Vegas Book Festival returns to downtown this month
Carl Bernstein, Kiley Reid and Elin Hilderbrand are set to headline the Las Vegas Book Festival, returning to downtown’s Historic Fifth Street School later this month. The free event, now in its 21st year, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s headliners...
Pizza Marketplace
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas
LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH
Sir, this is an In-N-Out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
963kklz.com
Best Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate ‘National Sausage Pizza Day’
For those that love pizza, you might already know this, but today we celebrate a little known holiday known as “National Sausage Pizza Day”! The Mike & Carla Morning Show, big pizza fans, talk about the simplicity of just ordering a one topping type pizza and all that it offers!
jammin1057.com
New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
knpr
New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas
An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
Five Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Las Vegas Edition)
CraigslistRoll the dice on these five cheap, used Craigslist finds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Beast
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels
Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic 51-year-old store in the Arts District will shutter due to pandemic woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martin’s Mart in the Las Vegas Arts District will soon shut its doors after 51 years, as the latest casualty of pandemic and post-pandemic woes affecting numerous businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. According to staff, from higher rent and overhead, worker shortages, and...
nevadabusiness.com
Velocity Esports Announces Grand Opening In Las Vegas
Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.
news3lv.com
Fall flavors at Chocolate Chip Cookie Company
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is here, leaves are starting to change, and so are the cookie flavors at Chocolate Chip Cookie Company. Joining us now is owner Jo Glennon, co-owner John Glennon, and their official cookie taster, Juliet.
Comments / 0