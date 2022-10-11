ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Comments / 0

Related
krwc1360.com

Area Prep Scores; October 14, 2022

Annandale 42 Princeton 20…The Cards went into the half tied at 14 with the Tigers, but added 4 second half rushing TD’s (Green 2, Walter 1, Lampi 1) to take a 42-14 lead before sitting the starters down for the night. Annandale improves to 3-4 on the season.
ANNANDALE, MN
thelesabre.com

Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks

Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
SARTELL, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

It may look look like a little hummer, but it’s not

Early fall brings an amazing insect to our flower gardens across the United States. It is the White-lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata) also called the Hawk Moth or Hummingbird Moth. No matter what name you use, this is a large nectar feeding moth that looks and acts just like a hummingbird.
ANNANDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willmar, MN
Sports
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
740thefan.com

Majority of dairy cows saved from barn fire in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Fire crews and sheriffs deputies were able to save most of the cows from a burning barn at a dairy farm in Douglas County in Minnesota Monday night. Just before 7pm a farmer called 911 to report the fire. The cows were still inside the...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Curtis Granderson
myklgr.com

None injured in Redwood County pickup/semi collision Tuesday

No one was injured in a pickup / semi-truck collision in Redwood County Tuesday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, Dennis Kahnke, age 82, of Redwood Falls, driving a Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 68, following a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by John Fleischhacker, age 59, of Richmond.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in a crash near Osakis Wednesday

(Orange Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the report, a 2012 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Christine Passanante, 48, of Apple Valley, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 south of Osakis in Orange Township when it lost control, entered the right ditch and rolled.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson

Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
HUTCHINSON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwoods League#University Of Minnesota#Baseball Players#College Baseball#Sports#Stingers
WJON

Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon

AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
AVON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy