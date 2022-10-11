Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Area Prep Scores; October 14, 2022
Annandale 42 Princeton 20…The Cards went into the half tied at 14 with the Tigers, but added 4 second half rushing TD’s (Green 2, Walter 1, Lampi 1) to take a 42-14 lead before sitting the starters down for the night. Annandale improves to 3-4 on the season.
thelesabre.com
Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks
Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash
A semi-truck driver was injured in a crash when his trailer of sugar beets spilled over a Minnesota road on Wednesday. The crash happened in Edwards Township, near Raymond, at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a nearby hospital...
annandaleadvocate.com
It may look look like a little hummer, but it’s not
Early fall brings an amazing insect to our flower gardens across the United States. It is the White-lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata) also called the Hawk Moth or Hummingbird Moth. No matter what name you use, this is a large nectar feeding moth that looks and acts just like a hummingbird.
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
740thefan.com
Majority of dairy cows saved from barn fire in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Fire crews and sheriffs deputies were able to save most of the cows from a burning barn at a dairy farm in Douglas County in Minnesota Monday night. Just before 7pm a farmer called 911 to report the fire. The cows were still inside the...
Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Waite Park attack
Alyssa Marlys Holmberg. Courtesy of Stearns County Jail. A Minnesota woman faces a hate crime charge and several felonies following an alleged attack on residents and officers in Waite Park over the weekend. Prosecutors in Stearns County on Monday charged Alyssa M. Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, with first-degree burglary, two...
krwc1360.com
Truck Sustains Significant Damage in Collision With CR 6 Underpass Bridge in Howard Lake
Traffic had to be detoured around a semi vs. bridge underpass crash this morning (Friday) in Howard Lake. Local residents indicate that around 9 AM, the trailer of a semi-truck made contact with the top of the underpass bridge on County Road 6 in the City of Howard Lake, preventing use of the roadway well into the afternoon.
myklgr.com
None injured in Redwood County pickup/semi collision Tuesday
No one was injured in a pickup / semi-truck collision in Redwood County Tuesday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, Dennis Kahnke, age 82, of Redwood Falls, driving a Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 68, following a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by John Fleischhacker, age 59, of Richmond.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in a crash near Osakis Wednesday
(Orange Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the report, a 2012 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Christine Passanante, 48, of Apple Valley, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 south of Osakis in Orange Township when it lost control, entered the right ditch and rolled.
kduz.com
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
