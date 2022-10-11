Read full article on original website
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
(The Center Square) - The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
Last month, the city of Spokane enacted its new sit-and-lie ordinance, ruling that a person cannot sit or lie on the sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight in the downtown area effective immediately. Because the sit-and-lie ordinance relies on having adequate shelter space in order to be enforced, Council Member...
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
Twice during a KSPS sheriff candidate debate recorded Tuesday, Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said the sheriff's plan to clear Camp Hope came at the request of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward — contradicting previous statements from both the mayor and the sheriff. After the debate, Nowels walked back the...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Regional fire marshals have lifted burn restrictions for Spokane County and the greater Spokane metro area. The restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday. “We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “This was a complicated season with heavy rains and...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane just finished installing more new parking meters this week. It’s the next phase of a plan to simplify and upgrade on-street parking in downtown Spokane. You may have already seen some new meters over the summer — that was Phase 1 of the City’s meter replacement plan. In Phase 2, new meters are...
Al French didn't want the Spokane County Commission to grow from three members to five, as mandated by a 2018 state law. Now, as voters choose commissioners by district rather than countywide, he faces a strong opponent in what looks like the most contested race for the expanded board. The...
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp Hope are another step closer to being able to leave the camp on their own. Representatives from the Washington Department of Licensing were on site to get IDs for people living at the camp. ” over-enthused,” said Dorthy Ana Baxter, who lives at Camp Hope. “I don’t even know. I’m kind of speechless...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
With its yellow trim and red brick columns, the Hans Moldenhauer House stands as a testament to the storied history of Spokane's historic Cliff/Cannon neighborhood. Constructed in 1918, the home derives its name from one of its more remarkable owners, German musicologist Hans Moldenhauer. Moldenhauer moved to Spokane in 1939...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday that details the use of a new refrigerated morgue trailer that will be shared with Benewah and Bonner counties. The morgue trailer is intended for “mass fatalities,” defined as more than five deaths in a 24-hour period or...
CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role. Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief. Mayor Grover has not...
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw, in early spring of this year, the Guardians internal audit team found "anomalies" in its transaction reports. Upon investigating the anomalies, evidence of potential fraud pointed to one employee. Shaw said by May, internal investigators felt they had enough...
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
