Kim Kardashian’s Ethereum Max ad violated the SEC’s anti-touting provision
In June 2021, Kim Kardashian published an Instagram story informing her approximately 330 million Instagram followers about the EthereumMax (EMAX) crypto token. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Kardashian, claiming she violated the anti-touting provision of the Securities Act when she failed to disclose she received $250,000 in exchange for her promotion of the unregistered security.
The SEC should be aiming at Do Kwon — But it’s getting distracted by Kim Kardashian
In less than a week, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon’s passport will expire. Interpol issued a red notice for Kwon last month, and this month, his assets were reportedly frozen by the South Korean government. Kwon has been tweeting freely in response — and almost always denies the reports....
Bitcoin bear market will last '2-3 months max' — Interview with BTC analyst Philip Swift
Bitcoin (BTC) may see more pain in the near future, but the bulk of the bear market is already “likely” behind it. That is one of many conclusions from Philip Swift, the popular on-chain analyst whose data resource, LookIntoBitcoin, tracks many of the best-known Bitcoin market indicators. Swift,...
US lawmaker says crypto regulation from SEC is 'needed now'
John Hickenlooper, a United States Senator representing Colorado, has penned a letter to Gary Gensler urging the Securities and Exchange Commission chair to establish “clear rules” for the crypto market. In an Oct. 13 letter, Hickenlooper called on the SEC to take action on regulatory issues including identifying...
