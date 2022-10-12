ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Kim Kardashian’s Ethereum Max ad violated the SEC’s anti-touting provision

In June 2021, Kim Kardashian published an Instagram story informing her approximately 330 million Instagram followers about the EthereumMax (EMAX) crypto token. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Kardashian, claiming she violated the anti-touting provision of the Securities Act when she failed to disclose she received $250,000 in exchange for her promotion of the unregistered security.
CELEBRITIES
CoinTelegraph

US lawmaker says crypto regulation from SEC is 'needed now'

John Hickenlooper, a United States Senator representing Colorado, has penned a letter to Gary Gensler urging the Securities and Exchange Commission chair to establish “clear rules” for the crypto market. In an Oct. 13 letter, Hickenlooper called on the SEC to take action on regulatory issues including identifying...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy