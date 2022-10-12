Read full article on original website
Flu 'gathering speed' across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season
US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year's flu season -- and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading.
It's not OK to let kids drink coffee -- so why do we do it?
Children as young as two are turning into coffee drinkers -- and that doesn't take into account other caffeinated drinks such as sodas, teas and sports drinks. What is all that caffeine doing to the kids?
Abbott announces new baby formula recall but claims it affects small fraction of total US supply
Abbott Labs said Friday that it is recalling certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children due to a problem with the bottle caps on some bottles that may not have sealed completely and could result in spoilage.
