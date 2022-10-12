ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Was Angela Lansbury’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

By Sheiresa Ngo
 3 days ago

Angela Lansbury , best known for her starring role in Murder, She Wrote , has died. She was 96 years old. Here’s a look at Lansbury’s net worth and career.

Angela Lansbury’s early life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjgNX_0iVPHpfT00
Angela Lansbury | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lansbury was born in London on October 16, 1925. Her mother, Moyna Macgill, was a London actor, and her father, Edgar Lansbury, was a businessman. Lansbury and her family moved to New York after her father died from cancer when she was 9 years old. The family later moved to California so Lansbury and her mother could pursue acting.

Angela Lansbury’s movies and TV shows

One of Lansbury’s early acting roles was in the 1944 movie Gaslight . She played the role of Nancy. That same year, Lansbury played Edwina Brown in National Velvet . In 1945, she played Sibyl Vane in The Picture of Dorian Gray .

Lansbury said she had natural acting talent. When she auditioned for The Picture of Dorian Gray , she was also recommended for Gaslight , starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer.

“I really didn’t know what I was doing,” admits Lansbury during an interview with The New York Times . “I look at the picture now, and I say, ‘How the devil did you have the experience?’” She was recognized for her performance and earned an Oscar nomination in 1944.

In 1962, Lansbury starred in one of her most famous movie roles when she appeared in The Manchurian Candidate . She played the role of Eleanor Shaw Iselin. “I really have to give John Frankenheimer the full credit,” said Lansbury. “He was relentless in his passion to make this woman the essence of evil.”

Lansbury is probably best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote . She appeared in 264 episodes from 1984 to 1996. Some of Lansbury’s other acting roles include appearances in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street , Magnum P.I. , Touched by an Angel , Little Women , and Mary Poppins Returns .

Angela Lansbury’s net worth

Lansbury had an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Angela Lansbury’s thoughts on not winning an Oscar

Lansbury never won an Oscar . She was expected to win for her portrayal of Eleanor Shaw Iselin in The Manchurian Candidate . However, the Oscar went to Patty Duke for The Miracle Worker .

“That was a night that I wouldn’t want to have to live through again,” says Lansbury during her interview with The New York Times . “You know, there are times in your life you think, ‘This could be it. This could be it.’ And I had a special dress made and, oh, I don’t know, It’s just — I think soon after that, I came to New York.”

Lansbury took her talents to the New York theater. She played the lead role in the musical Mame , which earned her a Tony.

Angela Lansbury on her legacy

When asked what she wanted her legacy to be, Lansbury said she wanted to give audiences the feeling that they were taken to another world.

“[I hope through my acting] I enabled people to get out of their own lives and to be allowed to be transported into other areas of life that they otherwise would never have,” Lansbury told the Times. “I’d love to be able to feel that I enabled people to do that. Life is so hard for so many people.”

